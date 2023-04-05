10 secret hidden bars in Bangkok

PHOTO via Rabbit Hole

Bangkok, Thailand’s bustling capital, is a city known for its vibrant nightlife and seemingly endless array of bars and clubs. But for those who crave a unique experience away from the typical tourist hotspots, the city also boasts hidden gems waiting to be discovered. This exclusive guide will unveil 10 secret speakeasies and hidden bars in Bangkok, each with its distinct charm and atmosphere. So, join us as we embark on a journey to explore these enigmatic venues, where captivating surprises await around every corner.

The Rabbit Hole

Address: 125 Thonglor Sukhumvit 55, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

Opening hours: Daily, 7:00 PM – 1:00 AM

Step into the world of Alice in Wonderland as you venture into The Rabbit Hole, a secret bar in Bangkok, a whimsical speakeasy nestled within the bustling neighborhood of Thonglor. To find this clandestine bar, keep an eye out for an unassuming wooden door adorned with a discreet rabbit-head logo. Inside, you’ll be greeted by a dimly-lit, intimate space, featuring plush velvet seating and enchanting murals. Savor expertly crafted cocktails inspired by Lewis Carroll’s famous novel and immerse yourself in the magical ambiance.

J.Boroski

Address: 16, 125/13 Thong Lo Rd, Khwaeng Khlong Tan Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110

Opening hours: 6:30 PM – 3:00 AM

Hidden away in a small alley off Sukhumvit Soi 55, J.Boroski is the brainchild of renowned mixologist Joseph Boroski. This exclusive bar boasts an elegant, sophisticated interior and a unique concept: a bespoke cocktail experience. With no menu in sight, skilled bartenders invite guests to engage with them, concocting personalized drinks based on individual preferences and tastes. This customized approach ensures an unforgettable visit to one of Bangkok’s best-kept secrets.

Teens of Thailand

Address: 76 soi Nana (Rammaitree), Pomprab, Pomprabsattruphai, Bangkok, Thailand, 10100

Opening hours: 6:00 PM – 12:30 AM

Don’t be fooled by the name; Teens of Thailand, a chic, adults-only gin bar, nestles away in a restored shophouse in Bangkok’s Chinatown district. To locate this hidden gem, look for a subtle neon sign and a vintage wooden door. Inside, you’ll encounter a cozy, dimly-lit space with exposed brick walls and eclectic décor. The curated gin menu features both local and international selections, paired with unique, Thai-inspired cocktails that showcase the creativity and passion of the talented bartenders.

Havana Social

Address: 41, 3 Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

Opening hour: Daily, 6:00 PM – 2:00 AM

Travel back in time to pre-revolutionary Cuba at Havana Social, a clandestine bar styled as a 1940s Cuban speakeasy. Situated in a quiet alley off Sukhumvit Soi 11, the entrance is disguised as a vintage telephone booth. Dial the secret code, and the door will swing open, revealing an atmospheric space filled with retro furnishings, lively Latin music, and delicious rum-based concoctions. The authentic Cuban vibe and meticulously crafted cocktails make Havana Social a must-visit destination for those in search of a unique night out.

Find the Locker Room

Address: 406 Thong Lo Rd, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

Opening hours: 6:00 PM – 1:30 AM

The enigmatic name says it all: A mysterious speakeasy, Find the Locker Room, hides behind an unsuspecting row of lockers. Located in Thonglor, this clandestine bar is a collaborative effort among three of Asia’s top mixologists. The dimly-lit, industrial-chic interior sets the stage for an innovative cocktail menu that evolves every few months, taking patrons on a journey through different eras and styles of mixology. For a truly immersive experience, find the Locker Room and unlock the secrets within.

Q&A Bar

Address: 235/13 Soi Sukhumvit 21, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

Opening hours: Sunday, Monday, closed

Tuesday – Friday: 7:00 PM – 2:00 AM

Q&A Bar, located on Sukhumvit Soi 21, conceals a discreet cocktail haven behind an unmarked door within the stylish Volve Hotel. The train carriage-inspired interior boasts comfortable leather banquettes and low lighting, creating an intimate setting for sipping on exquisite libations. The knowledgeable bartenders will gladly answer any questions and guide you through the intriguing menu, which features both classic and inventive cocktails. Q&A Bar’s exceptional service and attention to detail make it a top pick for those seeking a hidden gem in Bangkok.

Smalls Bar

Address: 186, 3-4 Suan Phlu 1 Alley, Thung Maha Mek, Sathon, Bangkok 10120

Opening hours: Tuesday, closed

Wednesday – Monday: 6:00 PM – 2:00 AM

Venture to Suan Phlu Soi 1 to uncover Smalls Bar, an eclectic, three-story venue housed in a restored 1960s shophouse. To find this hidden treasure, look for the inconspicuous black door with a small golden sign. Inside, you’ll discover a fusion of Parisian, New Orleans, and Bangkok-inspired décor, as well as a rooftop terrace with stunning city views. The innovative cocktail menu and rotating art exhibitions combine to create a captivating atmosphere, perfect for a memorable night out.

008 Bar

Address: Eight Thonglor, Thonglor Soi 8, 10110 Bangkok

Opening hours: Daily from 6:00 PM until late

For a taste of the Roaring Twenties, make your way to 008 Bar, a hidden speakeasy in the heart of Thonglor. Located within the luxurious Eight Thonglor building, this clandestine bar is reminiscent of a classic 1920s jazz club. The elegant interior features dark wood, plush seating, and soft, sultry lighting. Sip on expertly crafted cocktails while enjoying live jazz performances, and immerse yourself in the irresistible charm of the Prohibition era.

TEP Bar

Address: 69, 71 Yi Sip Song Karakadakhom 4 Alley, Pom Prap, Pom Prap Sattru Phai, Bangkok, Thailand, 10100

Opening hours: Daily, 6:00 PM – 1:00 AM

Experience traditional Thai culture with a modern twist at TEP Bar, a hidden gem nestled in the lively Yaowarat area. This intimate bar seamlessly showcases the best of Thai art, music, and mixology. Furthermore, it places an emphasis on creative cocktails infused with local ingredients. As you enjoy your visit, live performances featuring traditional Thai music and dance serve to further enhance the vibrant atmosphere at TEP Bar. Consequently, this creates a truly unique and memorable destination for all who enter.

The Speakeasy Rooftop Bar

Perched atop the luxurious Hotel Muse Bangkok, The Speakeasy Rooftop Bar offers a sophisticated and enticing escape from the city’s bustling streets. This stylish venue, drawing inspiration from the Prohibition era, effortlessly transports its guests back in time to the 1920s, an era where glamour and mystery abound. Moreover, in addition to its exquisite libations, The Speakeasy Rooftop Bar also presents a delectable array of tapas and small plates, perfect for sharing with friends or a special someone.

Follow us on :













In conclusion, Bangkok’s secret bars and speakeasies provide a diverse range of experiences, from whimsical and enchanting to sophisticated and mysterious. By embarking on a journey off the beaten path, you’ll uncover a world of captivating venues that promise unforgettable evenings of discovery and delight. Therefore, don’t hesitate to explore these 10 secret hidden bars in Bangkok, and let the city’s best-kept secrets leave a lasting impression on your nightlife adventures.

If you are more interested in rooftop bars in Bangkok, check out our guide on it!