International schools in Chiang Mai offering the best education for your children

Choosing the right school for your children is one of the most important decisions you will make as a parent. You want to find a school that will challenge them academically but also provide a supportive and nurturing environment. But with so many schools to choose from, it can be difficult to know which one is the best fit for your child. In this article, we will take a look at some of the best international schools in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

Lanna International School

Address:

Early Years & Primary School Campus: 166 Moo 10, T. Baan Waen, A. Hang Dong, Chiang Mai 50230

Secondary School Campus: 300 Grandview Village, Moo 10, Hang Dong Road, T. Mae-Hea, A. Muang, Chiang Mai 50100

Lanna International School is one of the leading international schools in Thailand. The school has a modern facility and curriculum that are designed to meet the needs of its students. It offers a rigorous British education for students aged 3 to 18 that is designed to challenge and engage students. Known for offering the widest range of A Levels and IGCSE in Chiang Mai, graduates of this school have gone on to study at top universities worldwide.

The school’s faculty and staff are committed to providing a safe and nurturing environment for all of their students. Here, students can have many opportunities to explore their interests through a variety of co-curricular activities, such as sports, music, and art. The school is divided into two campuses: one for Early Years & Primary School and the other for Secondary School. In order to support their students both in academic and co-curricular activities, both campuses have a wide range of facilities. These include a gymnasium, swimming pool, and playgrounds, among others.

American Pacific International School Chiang Mai

Address:

Main Campus: 158/1 Moo 3 Hangdong-Samoeng Road, Banpong, Hangdong, Chiangmai 50230

Primary Campus: 288 Moo 2 Tumbul, Mae Hia, A.Muang, Chiangmai 50100

American Pacific International School (APIS) offers a challenging curriculum for students in pre-nursery through 12th grade. The school offers an accredited academic program based on US Standards and best practices that support the International Baccalaureate (IB) Primary Years, Middle Years, and Diploma Programmes. In addition to a rigorous academic program, APIS provides a variety of extracurricular activities and facilities for its students.

Students can participate in sports such as basketball, volleyball, track and field, futsal, soccer, and swimming. APIS also offers clubs and organizations such as Model United Nations (MUN). Besides its strong academics and co-curricular offerings, APIS provides a supportive and inclusive community for its students.

Panyaden International School

Address: 218, 218 1, Nam Phrae, Hang Dong District, Chiang Mai 50230

Offering a genuine values-based education for a sustainable planet, Panyaden International School is one of the best international schools in the city. With world-class facilities, Buddhist principles, and a curriculum that follows the British Curriculum and IB Diploma Program, it’s an ideal choice for parents looking for a top-quality education for their children. Panyaden International School provides an environment in which students can thrive academically and socially.

The school’s spacious campus features modern earth and bamboo architecture, creating an eco-friendly and sustainable environment. Thus, students can connect with nature and learn how to live an environmentally mindful life with a low carbon footprint. Even the classrooms are designed to have fresh air. This gives students the best environment for their health, growth, and learning.

Chiang Mai International School

Address: 13 Chetupon Rd. Chiang Mai 5000

Chiang Mai International Schoo (CMIS)l offers a rigorous and challenging American standard–based curriculum for students from Preschool to Grade 12. Students at CMIS are encouraged to think critically and develop their creativity and problem-solving skills. Advanced Placement (AP) classes are provided in high school to help prepare their graduates for admission to top institutions and universities around the globe. CMIS also has a wide range of after-school activities on offer, such as sports, music, and drama.

The school’s facilities are top-notch, with well-equipped classrooms, science and computer labs, art and design studios, a library, an auditorium, and sports facilities. All of this makes CMIS an ideal choice for families looking for an excellent education for their children.

Nakornpayap International School

Address: 240 Moo 6 San Phi Sua Muang Chiang Mai 50300

Nakornpayap International School (NIS) Chiang Mai is an international school that offers an international curriculum for Kindergarten to 12th Grade Students. The school provides a world-class education with state-of-the-art facilities and a curriculum. They’re committed to providing a safe, positive, and intellectual learning environment that will empower their students to become creative problem solvers, critical thinkers, and inspired learners prepared for high school, college, and life in the twenty-first century.

NIS has excellent facilities, including well-equipped science labs, an art room, art computer labs, a music room, an outdoor play area, a gym, a dance studio, a half-Olympic-sized swimming pool, basketball courts, a full-size football field, and more.

When it comes to getting an international education, there are a lot of options out there. But if you’re looking for the best of the best in Chiang Mai, you’ll want to check out the 5 international schools on this list.

