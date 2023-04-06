How to find the right language school in Thailand for you

Learning Thai in Thailand is an excellent opportunity to broaden your horizon. With all of the options available, though, it can be difficult to know how to choose the right language school in Thailand for you. But don’t worry — we’ve created this guide to help you make an informed decision to find the perfect language school that meets your needs. After all, mastering a new language starts with selecting the right school. So let’s get started!

Determine your goals

Before you start looking for a language school in Thailand, it’s essential to determine your goals. What do you want out of this experience? Are you hoping to learn the basics of Thai? Or are you looking to become fluent and converse with the locals? It will be easier for you to select a school that is the best fit for your needs if you spend some time figuring out exactly what it is that you want to accomplish.

Consider the language school’s programs

Once you have identified your goals, it’s time to research the language schools that offer programs that meet your needs. One language school that offers Thai language courses in Bangkok is ALA Language School. They offer two different types of Thai language courses: The Essential Thai Learning Program and the ED Visa Program.

The Essential Thai Learning Program is an intensive language course without an Education Visa. This program is perfect for those who already have a valid visa and want to improve their Thai language skills for work or personal reasons while living and working in Thailand. It’s specially designed for those who do not require a different visa type but still wish to receive top-quality language training to enhance their language proficiency within a short timeframe.

On the other hand, the ED Visa Program is a long-term Thai language course coupled with an Education Visa (3.5 Months to 14 Months.) This program is ideal for those who wish to learn Thai for a longer period and need a visa to stay in Thailand.

Make sure they have the right class sizes

Having the right class size is crucial when choosing a language school. A class size can affect the quality of the learning experience. Well, good news for you! ALA Language school’s Essential Thai Learning Program has you covered. You can choose between a group class or an exclusive 1-1 class.

In a group class, there are typically 3-15 students. Therefore, it provides an excellent opportunity to make new connections, meet international friends, and overcome homesickness and the language barrier together.

Alternatively, you can opt for an exclusive 1-1 class. This way, you can learn at your own pace and have lessons customized to your specific needs and interests. With either option, you can rest assured that you’ll have the right class size for your learning needs at ALA Language school.

Check the schedule and flexibility

Before committing to a language school in Thailand, it’s important to check their schedule and flexibility. Make sure that the language school’s schedule aligns with your schedule. Plus, it’s important that they offer flexible options, such as online learning, to accommodate your needs.

ALA Language School offers the ultimate flexibility in learning the Thai language with its Dynamic Study Calendar. This monthly calendar is designed to provide topic-focused lessons as tiny goals that can be completed individually.

With regular reruns of sessions at different times, you never have to worry about missing a class. The Essential program offers online and on-site classes, so you can choose to attend either one. You can also opt for the ALA’s innovative self-learning course, the ‘Thai Genesis Program’, which offers online self-learning videos for beginners.

Review the curriculum

Reviewing the curriculum to ensure that it aligns with your learning goals is crucial to find the right language school. ALA Language School’s curriculum for its Thai language courses is a little different from most curriculums. Your progress will be marked as you advance from level to level. The levels in the curriculum are modeled after the hyper-game color scheme, which ranges from light blue to red, and mini-goal successes as an analogue of the progression from being a complete newbie to learning to speak Thai as fluently as a native Thai speaker.

ALA’s Thai language course syllabus is divided into three modules: Jump Start, Focused and Proficient. In the Jump Start Module, Icebreaker will ground you up with phonetics which is vital to improving the strength of your speech, not only for pronunciation but also for articulation. On the other hand, in Lifehack 1–4, you’ll learn a vast glossary of 500–600 essential vocabularies at each level and also acquire the structures and patterns of contexts necessary for surviving in Thailand. You can advance to learning Thai writing once you can speak the language and understand the meaning of the vocabulary. The recognizable form, sound, tone, and meaning are now synchronizable. Finally in Proficient Module, you’ll be encouraged to utilize your newly developed Thai speaking, writing, reading and comprehension skills for higher education with more challenging articles and analytical thinking. In Guideline 1-3, it will guide you how to use Thai language accurately and professionally. This adventure is more than just a course of study!

Research the school’s reputation

Lastly, it’s essential to research the language school’s reputation to ensure that it has a good track record. You can check their website and social media accounts or read reviews from previous students. You can also ask for recommendations from friends or colleagues who have studied at the language school you are considering.

ALA Language School has a strong reputation in Thailand, with many positive reviews from previous students. They have a high rating, and students have praised their professional and supportive teachers, engaging curriculum, and flexible study options.

Finding the right language school requires careful consideration of your goals, the language school’s programs, schedule and flexibility, curriculum, and reputation. By taking the time to research and evaluate different options, you can decide based on information that will help you accomplish your language learning goals.

And with that, we come to the end of our tips to finding the perfect language school for you in Thailand! Now you’re well on your way to learning a new language. Just think about all the new friends you’ll make and the adventures you’ll have while speaking Thai like a local! You’ll be able to navigate your way around the bustling markets. Imagine ordering mouth-watering local dishes with confidence! You can even impress the locals with your newfound language skills.

And with ALA Language School‘s Essential Thai Learning Program and ED Visa Program, you can be confident that you’re choosing a reputable and effective language school that meets your needs. ขอให้โชคดี! (that’s Thai for “good luck!”)