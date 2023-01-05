Early Years
Overview of preschool options in Bangkok (2023)
Welcome to the world of international education in Bangkok! Here, you will find some of the best preschools in the world, offering a comprehensive and balanced curriculum for children aged two to six years old. St. Andrews International School Sathorn, Brighton College Bangkok, Anglo Singapore International School, and Montessori International School are some of the top-rated preschools in the city, each offering a diverse range of educational and extracurricular activities.
From English and Mandarin to sports, music, drama, and art, these preschools strive to develop a child’s physical, social, and emotional well-being, as well as academic excellence. With a variety of educational field trips and workshops available, these preschools provide an excellent foundation for your child’s future education.
St. Andrews International School Sathorn – Sathorn
St. Andrews International School, Sathorn is a small, vibrant and friendly community-based school located in the bustling central business district of Bangkok. This Primary School provides an exciting learning environment for students aged 2 to 11 years, offering a well-balanced British International curriculum. St. Andrews International School, Sathorn is highly committed to academic excellence and was recently awarded a ‘Gold’ rating from the Education Trust for its outstanding quality of education. preschool bangkok
The focus of the school is to create a safe, happy and inspirational atmosphere that prepares children with the skills they need for their future and beyond. As such, they offer a range of activities, from outdoor adventure trips to sports and language classes, to ensure students can develop a variety of interests and skills. The school also has an extensive extra-curricular program to help students develop their social, emotional and physical well-being. St. Andrews International School, Sathorn is committed to providing an outstanding quality of education and providing a safe and secure learning environment for all its students.
Brighton College Bangkok
Brighton College Bangkok Pre-Prep School has been providing quality education for children since its founding in 2008. The school caters to children aged 2 to 6, providing a secure and nurturing environment for them to learn and grow. The school is part of the Brighton College International network, which has over 40 schools in more than 20 countries.
Brighton College Bangkok Pre-Prep School follows the Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) curriculum and offers a range of activities to develop the children’s physical, intellectual, emotional, language and social skills. The school is equipped with modern facilities such as a playground, a library, arts and crafts rooms and a swimming pool. The school also offers a wide variety of extracurricular activities to further engage the students. These activities include sports, music and drama, as well as outdoor activities like camping and hiking. Brighton College Bangkok Pre-Prep School also places a strong emphasis on developing the students’ social skills, providing them with the opportunity to interact with their peers and build strong relationships.
Anglo Singapore International School
Anglo Singapore International School (ASIS) offers an exceptional preschool program that sets the foundation for young learners to become lifelong learners. ASIS understands the importance of providing an engaging and stimulating environment for pre-school children to develop. With dedicated and highly experienced teachers, the school ensures that each child is nurtured and supported to reach their full potential.
The Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) curriculum at ASIS is designed to meet the physical, personal, social, and cognitive needs of children. The school also encourages children to explore the world around them and encourages them to engage in problem-solving activities that help to build their confidence. The school also provides a safe and secure environment for children to learn and grow. With a focus on developing language skills and building self-confidence, ASIS provides an excellent platform for young children to begin their academic journey.
Montessori Academy Bangkok International School
Montessori International School Bangkok offers a unique approach to preschool education. The Montessori Method is a child-centred educational approach that nurtures and develops the individual needs of each child. At Montessori International School Bangkok, the staff is dedicated to creating a learning environment that allows each child to explore and discover the world around them.
The preschool program focuses on the development of cognitive, social, and emotional skills in a safe and secure environment. The classroom activities are designed to cultivate the development of language and math skills as well as an appreciation of the natural environment. Through the use of specially designed materials, the children are encouraged to explore and discover the world around them. Additionally, the school provides a safe and caring atmosphere that encourages a strong sense of community and mutual respect. All of these elements combine to create an ideal learning environment for preschoolers.
NIST International School
NIST International School’s preschool program is designed to support the social, emotional, physical, and cognitive development of young children. It follows the International Baccalaureate (IB) Primary Years Program (PYP) framework, which emphasizes the development of the whole child and promotes an inquiry-based approach to learning. The program includes a range of activities and experiences, such as play-based learning, language development, and math and science exploration, that are designed to engage and challenge young learners and support their transition to primary school.
In addition to academic learning, the program also focuses on building children’s social skills, self-regulation, and independence. NIST’s preschool facilities include age-appropriate classrooms, play areas, and a library, and the school also offers a range of extracurricular activities and special events for preschool students.
In conclusion, Bangkok is home to some of the best international preschools in the world. The schools mentioned above all offer comprehensive and balanced curriculums that focus on developing a child’s physical, social, and emotional well-being. These schools also offer a variety of extracurricular activities, field trips, and workshops that provide students with the opportunity to learn and grow in a safe, nurturing environment.
