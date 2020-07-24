Education
Demonstrators turn Isaan protests into celebrations – VIDEO
Students held protests yesterday on campuses across Isaan, Thailand’s northeastern region, demanding that the government dissolve parliament, rewrite the constitution to be more democratic, and stop official and unofficial harassment and prosecution of its opponents. The demands echoed their Bangkok counterparts in last Saturday’s massive demonstration, demanding accountability and the end of military involvement in politics.
Thousands of student protesters turned up to the demonstrations which featured anti-government speeches, songs, and chants. But the students also used the occasion for celebrations of liberty, youth and the future.
“We are here to oppose the government, this is true, but we are also here to show the world that the youth of the Isaan region is awake. We are having fun and enjoying meeting friends who share our concerns and our views.”
ในขณะที่เจ้าหน้าที่กลัวจะเกิดความรุนแรง #อีสานบ่ย่านเด้อpic.twitter.com/TiFXsUCAyq
— น้องแง้วเอง (@helen_2612) July 23, 2020
More rallies are planned across the country in the coming weeks as the students hope to increase pressure on the government of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.
Parliament voted yesterday to create an investigative committee to explore the demands of the student protesters and ways to build dialogue between the government and the students. The opposition voted against the motion, saying a committee will be laborious and slow in establishing dialogue and called on the government to talk to the students directly including hearing their demands in the lower house.
The government has not yet commented on the demands directly, although the PM told reporters that he was aware of the protests without elaborating.
The National Security Council said on Wednesday that it will not use the recently extended State of Emergency act to press charges against protesters after activists and legal groups raised concerns that it could be used to harass and arrest dissidents.
The SOE was extended through August this week by the Cabinet, who argue that the Emergency Decree is still needed to ensure Covid-19 doesn’t return. Thailand has gone more than 60 days without a locally transmitted case.
“We will not use orders within Section 9 of the emergency decree to ban demonstrations… it will no longer be included in this extension. This is being done to show that the SOE is being used solely to prevent an outbreak.”
Politics
Isaan students say they’ll defy protest ban
Students at Isaan’s Mahasarakham University say they’re going ahead with a planned anti-government rally despite a ban from the institution. Organisers of the protest made the announcement earlier today.
The university initially said yesterday that any rallies held on campus grounds must abide by the laws and refrain from anti-monarchy rhetoric. The university later revised its policy and banned all gatherings within the school grounds, citing Covid-19 concerns.
“The activities must not have deceptive intent or hidden agenda seeking to defy the Constitution, the laws, or overthrow the constitutional monarchy.”
But the MSU Democracy Front said their rally against the government of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha will go ahead regardless of the ban, and moved the the protest from 5pm to 3pm. The organisers also threatened to escalate the rally into a call on the university rector to resign.
The gathering follows Saturday’s rally at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, where protesters demanded that the government call a new election and redraft the Constitution.
That protest has since spread into other provinces throughout the week. Youth groups across the country have voiced their intention to continue holding anti-government rallies, while the PM has said they may be violating the law.
“This should not be happening. I won’t make comments now, but the 3 demands (dissolution of parliament, rewriting of the Constitution and an end to threats against the public for the military to hold on to power) will be proposed in the House and a committee established to handle it.”
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Pattaya students get toilet training
Students in Pattaya’s’s Nongprue district attended a unique training course this weekend – on how to properly use public toilets in the Covid-19 era. The course took place yesterday at the Wat Suthawas school. Nong Prue municipality teachers led the training, which several dozen students attended.
The course focused on keeping proper hygiene as well as 7 steps for proper handwashing, to be used after a visit to a public toilet. Students were taken to public toilets after the class to demonstrate what they’d learned.
The course follows renewed concern in local schools around the spread of Covid-19 after an incident in nearby Rayong province the prior weekend, in which an Egyptian airman skip quarantine and go for a walk in a shopping mall. The incident saw Rayong’s governor transferred.
Thailand has gone well over 7 weeks without a locally transmitted case of Covid-19.
Education
Opposition party threatened with boycott over comments about “haircut” teacher
The president of The Association of Secondary School Administrators says the group will boycott the Kao Klai party unless one of its members apologises for comments he made about the teacher at the centre of the “ugly haircut” debacle. In a report in Thai PBS World, Ratchachai Sornsuwan calls Wirote Lakhana-adisorn’s comments offensive and demands an apology. The MP has said that the teacher, who is accused of humiliating a pupil by forcing her to undergo a botched haircut, should resign and think of himself as a criminal.
Ratchachai agrees the teacher should be disciplined for his actions but says the association considers him an excellent teacher who cares about his students. He adds that if a public apology is not forthcoming from the Kao Klai politician, the association will boycott his party. For his part, Wirote has taken to Twitter to double down on his stance. The MP says he cannot talk about education in Thailand if he is not permitted to protect pupils from intimidation and harassment at the hands of teachers, adding that in his opinion, the majority of Thai teachers disagree with such behaviour.
