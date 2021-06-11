Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Volunteers sought for research on combining Covid vaccines
The virology branch of Chulalongkorn University is seeking volunteers who have been vaccinated with 2 different types of the Covid-19 vaccine, says the chief from The Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology, yesterday.
The centre is now seeking candidates who have received one dose of each of the Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines.
The announcement follows a report from earlier this week that said preliminary findings indicated mixing different vaccines can produce a substantially stronger immune response as opposed to 2 doses of the same vaccine.
However, the Department of Disease Control nixed mixing the 2 vaccines with the caveat of in cases of “severe allergic reaction”. Some officials protest the idea of mixing vaccines, citing the lack of data to substantiate the measure.
One of Thailand’s top virologists, Dr Yong, had this to say about mixing vaccines last week:
The administration of vaccines would be much easier, faster, and efficient if giving a different vaccine for the second dose was more widely accepted.
People interested in being guinea pigs can register here (however, as of this reporting, the site is no longer accepting volunteers)
The center also says they are looking for postdoctoral fellows or doctors specialising in virology and immunology to be a part of their research programme on Covid-19. Hopeful researchers can call 02-256-4909, 02-256-4929, or email yong.p@chula.ac.th or nasamon.w@chula.ac.th
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE.
SOURCE: Thai Enquirer
SongkranMan
Friday, June 11, 2021 at 12:56 pm
We can’t even get 1 vaccine – who the hell is managing to get 2?