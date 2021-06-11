Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Volunteers sought for research on combining Covid vaccines

Jack Arthur

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

Photo via Facebook/กรุงเทพมหานคร โดยสำนักงานประชาสัมพันธ์

The virology branch of Chulalongkorn University is seeking volunteers who have been vaccinated with 2 different types of the Covid-19 vaccine, says the chief from The Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology, yesterday.

The centre is now seeking candidates who have received one dose of each of the Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines.

The announcement follows a report from earlier this week that said preliminary findings indicated mixing different vaccines can produce a substantially stronger immune response as opposed to 2 doses of the same vaccine.

However, the Department of Disease Control nixed mixing the 2 vaccines with the caveat of in cases of “severe allergic reaction”. Some officials protest the idea of mixing vaccines, citing the lack of data to substantiate the measure.

One of Thailand’s top virologists, Dr Yong, had this to say about mixing vaccines last week:

The administration of vaccines would be much easier, faster, and efficient if giving a different vaccine for the second dose was more widely accepted.

People interested in being guinea pigs can register here (however, as of this reporting, the site is no longer accepting volunteers)

The center also says they are looking for postdoctoral fellows or doctors specialising in virology and immunology to be a part of their research programme on Covid-19. Hopeful researchers can call 02-256-4909, 02-256-4929, or email yong.p@chula.ac.th or nasamon.w@chula.ac.th

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Thai Enquirer

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    SongkranMan

    Friday, June 11, 2021 at 12:56 pm

    We can’t even get 1 vaccine – who the hell is managing to get 2?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand30 mins ago

Good Morning Thailand | Bars closed for Sandbox reopening, the Myanmar effect
Economy58 mins ago

China arrests 1,100 in cryptocurrency money laundering bust
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Volunteers sought for research on combining Covid vaccines

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Sponsored by image

Phuket1 hour ago

Best-case for Phuket’s Sandbox: up to 1.2 million tourists, Kasikorn predicts
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

CCSA says tighter scrutiny needed for construction workers leaving sites
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

AstraZeneca working with Southeast Asia countries after delays from Thai plant
Phuket2 hours ago

Former prosecutors face corruption charges in Phuket land encroachment case
Bangkok3 hours ago

Police quell gun dealing network in Bangkok
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Online learning only for schools in Bangkok and other dark red provinces
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Friday Covid Update: 2,290 cases and 27 deaths
Singapore4 hours ago

Singapore restrictions to be eased in stages as Covid-19 infections drop
Economy4 hours ago

Property market in tourism areas relying on vaccines for recovery
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Thai government signs contract for 20 million Pfizer doses
Education15 hours ago

CCSA announces schools can reopen June 14 in most of Thailand
Myanmar16 hours ago

UN report: Myanmar could face mass starvation and death
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism3 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending