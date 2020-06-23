Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand’s eastern economic zone lobbies for increase in foreign business visitors
Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor is pushing for more foreign business people to be allowed to enter Thailand when the country reopens for international visitors. No date has yet been confirmed for this. The EEC is a special economic region consisting of the eastern provinces of Chonburi, Chachoengsao, and Rayong, with the purpose of developing these provinces into an important ASEAN economic zone.
The EEC is lobbying the government’s Covid-19 task force to allow more foreign businesspeople to visit the eastern provinces, on condition they fulfill strict criteria for entry into Thailand. These include being tested for Covid-19, both in their home country and on arrival in the Kingdom, holding medical insurance that covers treatment for Covid-19, and undergoing 14 days’ quarantine at designated spots within the EEC area.
The request comes after the government’s announcement that it plans to allow 7 different groups of foreigners into the country once international flights resume.
The EEC is also in talks about a further relaxion of Covid restrictions to grant access to the eastern economic zone to potential investors. A report in Nation Thailand today says business representatives from various Asian countries are asking Thailand to ease some of the criteria and grant entry to their citizens for business-related visits.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Thailand scores highest for mask-wearing in survey of ASEAN nations
A survey carried out by internet-based market research firm YouGov reveals that Thais are the most likely to wear face masks and to use hand sanitiser. Khaosod English reports that the survey examined the habits of citizens from 6 ASEAN member-states and found that 95% of Thais always wear a face mask in public.
(It’s currently still law to wear a face-mask in public as part of the emergency decree)
Vietnamese citizens were a close second at 94%, followed by the Philippines (93%), Malaysia (89%), and Indonesia (87%). Singapore came in last with just 66% of people saying they always wear a face mask in public. Those surveyed were chosen based on age, income, education level and gender to ensure a wide representation for each country.
YouGov/Imperial College London
The Covid-19 outbreak has led to more people wearing face masks, particularly in countries where it is now mandatory to do so while in public. While there was a degree of panic-buying of surgical masks in the early days of the pandemic, many Thai fashion brands are now producing their own, along with creative individuals who started making masks to alleviate the initial shortage.
The owner of the I’m Not A Morning Person fashion label, 28 year old Jarauyporn Khamwan started by using leftover material to make satin masks which she sold for 290 baht. She believes masks have the potential to become a fashion accessory, particularly if wearing them remains a permanent requirement.
Overall, the wearing of face masks is far more prevalent in Asian culture, although things are slowly changing in some Western countries as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Across the 6 ASEAN members surveyed, 86% of respondents say they always wear a face mask in public. By contrast, 48% of people in the US do, followed by 44% in France. In the UK, just 15% of respondents say they always wear a face mask when leaving home.
SOURCE: Khaosod English
Cambodia discharges last Covid-19 patient, no new cases in a month
Thailand’s neighbour Cambodia has had no new Covid-19 cases for a month and its last patient has recovered and left hospital, leaving the country with 0 cases. But no easing of restrictions related to the virus, including school closures and border entry checks and quarantines, was mentioned in the statement from the Cambodian Ministry of Health. Cambodia’s last reported new case was on April 12. A total of 14,684 tests have been done since January, according to the ministry.
A 36 year old woman from Cambodia’s northwestern province of Banteay Meanchey was released from the Khmer Soviet Friendship Hospital in Phnom Penh, and was presented to the media in a livestream yesterday, thanking the health authorities.
Cambodia reported a total of 122 cases of the virus and no deaths from since the disease emerged in China and began spreading around the world, infecting more than 4.6 million and killing about 311,000 since January.
Cambodia’s Health Minister urged people to stay vigilant and take precautions such as not gathering in large groups.
“We think that most of the cases, generally, are imported, so we must be careful with all checkpoints at the border, at airports, at ports, at land checkpoints.”
“People who travel from abroad must have a certificate confirming that they don’t have COVID-19. Only then would we allow them in, and once they are in, they will be quarantined for another 14 days.”
Cambodia has fared better than most of its neighbours and other ASEAN nations. By comparison, as of today, Singapore has reported 27,635 cases and 22 deaths; Malaysia has reported 6,872 cases and 113 deaths; Indonesia 17,025 cases and 1,089 deaths, the Philippines 12,305 cases and 817 deaths; Thailand 3,025 cases and 56 deaths; Vietnam 318 cases and no deaths, Brunei 141 cases and 1 death, and Laos has reported 19 cases with no deaths.
SOURCE: Reuters | worldometers.info
Coronavirus pandemic reaches 4 million people infected
Across the world some 4,100,000+ people are now infected with Covid-19. The actual number is much higher but, for lack of testing and diagnosis in some countries, we may never know the exact number. Still the statistics, as varied and unreliable as they may be, still provide some general trends and provide scientists with valuable data.
There has never been a world viral pandemic that has been so numerically tracked and so widely reported.
The US has a total of 1,347,309 confirmed cases of Covid-19, adding around 30,000 new cases every day over the past month. And whilst the ‘curve’ started flattening at the start of April, the rise has been consistent, for the past month. There’s now been over 80,000 deaths attributed to Covid-19 with an average of 2,000 deaths per day, also being consistent during the past month.
Beyond the situation in the US, the countries worst hit by Covid-19 are in Europe – the UK (31,587 deaths), Italy (30,395 deaths), Spain (26,478 deaths) and France (26,310 deaths).
Statistically, the countries with the highest death rates have been San Marino, a microstate in northern Italy, with 1,208 deaths per 1 million population, Belgium (740 deaths per 1M), Spain (566 deaths per 1M), Italy (503 deaths per 1M) and the UK (465 deaths per 1M). The US death rate is 242 deaths per 1M.
In south east Asia both the rates of reported infections and death rates have been relatively low. Across the entire 10 countries of ASEAN, the average infection rate has been much lower than in, for example, some of the worst hit European countries (around 5,000 people infected per 1 million population). Singapore, with its high number of infections compared to its tiny population, is leading the infection rate (3,839 people per 1M), some 18 times higher than the next country, Malaysia (204 people per 1M), and 90 times higher than Thailand.
Singapore’s testing rate has also been the highest in the region with around 30,000 people tested per 1 million people, 4 times higher than Malaysia and 9 times higher than Thailand. The US testing rate is around 27,000 per 1 million people.
• Singapore – 22.460 total infections and 20 deaths
(Mostly from a sudden spike around the start of April in its migrant worker population. The death rate has also been extremely low)
• Indonesia – 13,645 and 959
(Regional health NGOs are sure that the infected numbers are much higher in the archipelago)
• Philippines – 10,610 and 704
(Also has the highest death rate amongst the SE Asian nations although still extremely low compared with the European death rates)
• Malaysia – 6,589 and 108
• Thailand – 3,004 and 56
(The daily infection rate is now in single digits for the past two weeks)
• Vietnam – 288 and 0
• Myanmar – 178 and 6
(Myanmar also has the lowest testing rate of any of the reporting ASEAN countries)
• Cambodia – 122 and 0
• Laos – 19 and 0
Brunei has reported no Covid-19 cases.
All the statistics are from the worldometers.info website.
Toby Andrews
June 23, 2020 at 11:19 am
Which foreign business investors are going to risk their money in Thailand with these unpredictable dictators in charge.
They could grab all foreign owned property and businesses tomorrow.
paul scott
June 23, 2020 at 11:44 am
Which foreign business investors are going to risk their money in Thailand with the absurdist false flag of Covid and Drug Company psychopaths dominating the World hysteria. Dictatorship in Thailand has nothing to do with it, Toby above has no idea what he is on about. It is World domination by a very few.