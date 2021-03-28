Thailand aims for 30 million vaccines by August | Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand aims for 30 million vaccines by August
Thailand is aiming for 30 million vaccines throughout the country by August in a new plan announced by the Public Health Ministry. The vaccinations will take place across all 77 provinces (76 plus Bangkok) in a progressive rollout. 100,000 people have received injections already in the national vaccination schedule, with 300,000 more set to be vaccinated in the next phase beginning before the end of March.
10.4 million at-risk people will be first in line for jabs, with 28.1 million people scheduled to be vaccinated as part of the programme. 4,000 medical facilities and clinics will be designated as official vaccination centres across all 77 provinces, increasing from the 13 provinces currently doing a co-ordinated injection roll out. Full Covid-19 coverage can be found here.
Over 136,000 vaccines have been given in Thailand so far since February 28, about 15,000 of which are second of the two required doses. The Department of Disease Control is committed to steadily increasing the facilities and available vaccines in the coming months as quickly as possible.
With this rollout, the Department of Health Service Support is warning against scam vaccine offers being sent via social media. One of them on the Line application, uses the name “Qinsong Group”. They are charging a fee for a fake vaccine they are claiming is 100% effective. The DHSS is urging people not to fall for any scams offering any vaccines for a fee or with fraudulent claims.
As vaccination increase, the DDC reminds people that the danger “isn’t over yet” and caution is still necessary. New Covid-19 variants, “such as the South African strain are highly contagious and currently rampaging through African countries”. And with over 500 million vaccinations worldwide already given, Covid-19 is still spreading quickly in some areas. Despite 17 million vaccinations in Brazil, they still had 100,000 infections in a single day recently.
“Even with vaccinations, the health and safety measures we have become accustomed to, such as wearing face masks, social distancing, and frequent hand washing, are encouraged.”
Quarantine in Thailand is set to reduce from 14 to 10 days in April, for some travellers, with the exception of visitors from countries with large Covid-19 infection rates, “but vigilance is still necessary to keep Thailand’s infection rates low”.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Tourism
11 countries must still do full 14 day ASQ quarantine when travelling to Thailand
Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health has announced the names of 11 countries that have been deemed to be carrying new Covid-19 mutations. Any people arriving from these countries will still be required to do the full 14 day quarantine quarantine when they arrive in Thailand. From 1 April the quarantine period will be reduced, but with some restrictions remaining. Read more HERE.
Here’s the list of the countries, on the African continent, that will still be required to complete the full 14 day quarantine, at their expense: South Africa, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Botswana, Zambia, Kenya, Rwanda, Cameroon, Congo, Ghana and Tanzania.
All Covid-19 articles HERE.
The Ministry of Public Health says they’ll update the list every 2 weeks. Covid variants are popping up in other parts of the world as scientists consider the efficacy of the current Covid-19 vaccines in limiting the symptoms of infection.
Foreign travellers, who carry proof of their vaccination against Covid, will be permitted to visit 6 tourism provinces starting next month – Phuket, Krabi, Chon Buri (Pattaya), Chiang Mai, Phang Nga and Surat Thani (Koh Samui, Koh Pha Ngan, Koh Tao),
Visitors who have been vaccinated will still have to quarantine at this stage. But the mandatory quarantine period is being reduced from 14 days to 7 days for them. In July, Phuket is planning to be the first province to waive the quarantine requirement altogether, for international travellers who have been vaccinated. But the government says this will only be allowed to happen if the island can guarantee that 70% of its permanent population can be vaccinated, a tall order.
After October the ‘Phuket Sandbox’ model (the latest of many ‘models’ and ‘plans’) will be applied to 5 other tourism provinces around Thailand, according to the Ministry of Sports and Tourism. Well, that’s the latest plan anyway.
SOURCE: Bangkok Insight | Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
80 new cases, 1 death – Thailand Covid update
Thailand is reporting 80 new cases of Covid-19 today, with 1 new death, bringing the total amount of infections to 28,657 since the pandemic began. The CCSA says 73 of the new infections were domestic, while 7 were imported.
41 of the 73 local cases were found through contact tracing and in hospitals. The rest of the local infections were detected through active case-finding in communities. Bangkok saw the most new cases at 52, while Samut Sakhon had 15. Other provinces had a total of 6 new infections, combined.
1 new death was reported in a Thai man who had diabetes and lived in Nakhon Pathom. He had previously visited the Bang Khae Market which was the epicenter of a recent cluster of infections. On March 16, he said he felt lethargic and had symptoms of asthma. He went to a hospital where he was found to have Hyperglycemia or high blood sugar, and was tested for Covid-19. The first test was negative, but then on March 25, the patient fell unconscious and was pronounced dead. Doctors say, at his death, he tested positive for Covid-19.
Meanwhile, yesterday Thailand has reported its first death of a Covid-19 vaccine patient. An investigation has been launched by the Public Health Ministry, but health officials say the death is not related to the vaccine and that the death was from natural causes.
10 days after being injected with the vaccine, a 60 year old patient had an abdominal aortic aneurysm, which led to a fatal rupture. The patient has suffered chronic illness since birth, according to the Bangkok Post. It’s unclear what the illness was, but the person needed regular treatment throughout their life. They recently underwent surgery, but the illness worsened and led to the patient’s death, according to deputy director general of the Department of Disease Control.
There have been only 2 reports of severe side effects following the injection of the Covid-19 vaccine since Thailand started its immunisation campaign on February 28, according to Sophon, who is also the chairperson of the government’s subcommittee on Covid-19 vaccine management.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Cannabis may ease lung inflammation from Covid-19, study
Cannabis may help ease and reduce lung inflammation for Covid-19 patients, according to a recent study. Researchers in the study claim the non-psychoactive component of cannabis, cannabinol, or CBD, has anti-inflammatory properties.
More research should be done on how CBD and treating severe lung inflammation from the coronavirus, according to researchers from University of Nebraska and the Texas Biomedical Research Institute indicates. Their recent peer-reviewed article in the latest issue of Brain, Behaviour, and Immunity investigates cannabis’ anti-inflammatory qualities.
Covid-19 can cause inflammation that leads to pneumonia which can clog lungs and cause breathing difficulties, an often deadly symptom of the coronavirus. This is why researchers are emphasising anti-inflammatory treatments for infected patients.
“There are drug treatments like Tocilizumab that clears patients’ lungs with a 90% success rate, but the side effects are harsh, including the risk of coronary artery disease and pancreas inflammations. Cannabis may be a key solution since it doesn’t carry such severe negative side effects.”
The CBD treatment made from cannabis does not carry the same effects of THC or smoking marijuana would, though THC has also been shown to be anti-inflammatory but is with more side effects. Cannabis already carries FDA approval, even being used for children with intractable epilepsy.
Aside from anti-inflammatory use, CBD also reduces several factors that contribute to severe Covid-19 cases and also increases proteins that prevent the virus from replicating by activating immune cells. Previous studies with asthmatic animals showed CBD reduced airway inflammation as well as pulmonary fibrosis, which can be an after-effect of Covid-19 damaging and scarring lung tissue causing breathing problems.
The cannabis study on lung inflammation shows that doses up to 1500 milligram a day were safe for up to 2 weeks. The researchers also noted that as an added bonus CBD reduces anxiety, something very useful for the stress of life during a pandemic. Helpfully, cannabis was recently legalised in Thailand and the government has been drafting regulations on importing it.
While the article doesn’t directly link cannabis as a treatment for Covid-19, the evidence on CBD’s effect on lung inflammation, a dangerous symptom of coronavirus, makes further research worthwhile. The researchers urge further research to experiment if cannabis can be directly incorporated into Covid-19 treatment to help with inflammation and anxiety too.
SOURCE: Forbes
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Thailand aims for 30 million vaccines by August
11 countries must still do full 14 day ASQ quarantine when travelling to Thailand
Crude oil imports to Thailand at lowest level since 2015
A guide to being respectful when visiting a Buddhist temple in Thailand
All about Muay Thai, Thailand’s national sport
16 year old Thai may be jailed in alleged lèse-majesté case
The cost of one stuck ship in the Suez Canal – rising costs of fuel, household goods, food
Phuket to open on July 1 – first in Thailand | OPINION
Man who buys truck from auction finds 20 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine inside
At least 16 shot and killed by Myanmar military on Armed Forces Day
Thailand’s methamphetamine trafficking increases after Myanmar coup
Bangkok’s Chatuchak weekend market opening weekdays
Thai man dies after motorbike hits tree in Phuket
80 new cases, 1 death – Thailand Covid update
5 other provinces adopting Phuket’s sandbox reopening model
Phuket to open on July 1 – first in Thailand | OPINION
Thailand News Today | More vaccine options for Thailand, the world’s oldest cat? | March 26
Pattaya rounding up the homeless ahead of this weekend’s Pattaya Colorful event
Thais seek lottery tickets with numbers matching the royal family’s license plate
Cannabis may ease lung inflammation from Covid-19, study
Bangkok’s famous airplane graveyard catches fire
Roadside bomb explodes in Yala, injuring policeman and volunteer
Thailand’s methamphetamine trafficking increases after Myanmar coup
North expansion project at Suvarnabhumi will go ahead – Transport Minister
Thailand’s fusion of religious beliefs: Buddhism, Animism and Brahmanism
Vaccinated visitors still required to undergo quarantine for 10 days from April 1
33 people injured and 5 arrested in last night’s protests near the Grand Palace in Bangkok
80 new cases, 1 death – Thailand Covid update
The cost of one stuck ship in the Suez Canal – rising costs of fuel, household goods, food
Thai man dies after motorbike hits tree in Phuket
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Opinion19 hours ago
Phuket to open on July 1 – first in Thailand | OPINION
- Events2 days ago
Pattaya rounding up the homeless ahead of this weekend’s Pattaya Colorful event
- Thailand2 days ago
Thais seek lottery tickets with numbers matching the royal family’s license plate
- Cannabis2 days ago
Cannabis may ease lung inflammation from Covid-19, study
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok’s famous airplane graveyard catches fire
- Insurgency2 days ago
Roadside bomb explodes in Yala, injuring policeman and volunteer
- Drugs20 hours ago
Thailand’s methamphetamine trafficking increases after Myanmar coup
- Bangkok3 days ago
North expansion project at Suvarnabhumi will go ahead – Transport Minister