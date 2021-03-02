Thai army medic accused of injecting troops with fake Covid-19 vaccine during UN mission | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai army medic accused of injecting troops with fake Covid-19 vaccine during UN mission
A medic for the Royal Thai Army was dismissed and his medical license revoked after injecting troops with fake Covid-19 vaccines during a United Nations peacekeeping mission in South Sudan. The “vaccine” was actually just water. The medic, who is also a lieutenant, apparently injected 273 Thai troops with the water shot and charged 607 baht, or around $20 USD, per injection.
A soldier noticed the bottles the medic was using for the injections were unlabelled. A superior then launched an internal investigation and found that the bottles were just filled with water. Under the UN’s orders, the medic was dismissed and sent back to Thailand. His medical license was also revoked.
Thai media first reported the news, saying that a Thai army doctor at a South Sudan field hospital was suspended from duty due to an investigation into alleged fraud. The medic reportedly worked at the hospital from December 2019 to December 2020.
Following the news report, Thai Supreme Commander General Chalermphol Srisawat confirmed that a medic had been injecting troops with water and claiming it was a Covid-19 vaccine.
SOURCES: Thai PBS | Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Japan asks China to stop anal Covid-19 tests after travellers report “psychological distress”
After complaints that China’s anal swab Covid-19 test caused “psychological distress,” Japan has asked China to stop using the new, much more invasive method of testing on Japanese citizens entering the country.
For the anal test, reportedly done on some travellers entering China from overseas, a 3 to 5 centimetre long cotton swab is inserted into the anus and gently rotated to collect the sample. While it’s unclear exactly how many people have gone through the procedure, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato says some Japanese citizens have reported mental discomfort after the test.
“Some Japanese reported to our embassy in China that they received anal swab tests, which caused great psychological pain.”
The Japanese government made a request through the embassy in Beijing to stop using the anal swab test on Japanese citizens. Katsunobu says China has not yet responded to the request.
China started using the anal swab test in January. The anal tests are controversial with many experts backing the oral test as the most efficient way to detect a coronavirus infection.
SOURCE: BBC
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand considering vaccine passport policy in bid to revive international tourism
Thailand’s Tourism Minister, Pipat Ratchakitprakarn, says he has asked the Public Health Ministry to approve a vaccine passport scheme aimed at reviving the devastated tourism sector. According to Pipat, the government is looking to the World Health Organisation to issue a statement on vaccine passports before it makes a decision on the matter.
The Tourism Minister adds that having a scheme in place that would allow foreign visitors to bypass quarantine could lead to 5 million tourists arriving in the Kingdom this year. Nation Thailand reports that the government’s Covid-19 task force is also considering allowing quarantining tourists to leave their rooms after 3 days of self-isolation. Pipat predicts that the Russians could be first to return, with tour agents in Russia saying demand is high enough to support regular flights of between 300 and 400 passengers.
The ministry also hopes to deliver Covid-19 vaccines to the 5 major tourism provinces of Phuket, Surat Thani, Chon Buri, Chiang Mai and Krabi. The vaccines would be given to employees at alternative quarantine hotels. It’s understood there are currently 58 alternative quarantine facilities across the 5 provinces, with over 6,700 rooms and 13,000 employees.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Vaccine rollout underway in Phuket as province receives 4,000 doses
The southern island of Phuket has kicked off its vaccine rollout, after taking delivery of 4,000 doses of the Chinese Sinovac jab. Vaccine administration began yesterday, with priority given to 1,500 healthcare workers and 500 “at-risk” officials exposed to Covid-19 patients.
Nation Thailand reports that Vachira Phuket Hospital is administering the vaccines, with capacity to vaccinate 400 people a day. However, in order to meet Phuket’s target of 1,000 – 1,500 a day, doses are also being distributed to other hospitals on the island.
Phuket has been decimated by Covid-19, with international tourism plummeting and countless tourism-reliant businesses shut for good. The island is expected to take delivery of a further 16,000 vaccine doses, due to being prioritised as an “economically significant” province. After that, another 48,000 doses are expected in April or May, bringing the island’s total number of doses to 68,000. Frontline healthcare workers, tourism workers, and people over the age of 60 will be prioritised.
In 2019, Phuket welcomed around 10 million foreign visitors. According to the local tourism association, it has since lost about 80% of its tourism-related businesses, due to the pandemic.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thai army medic accused of injecting troops with fake Covid-19 vaccine during UN mission
Massive 6-metre-long python caught in Chon Buri
Japan asks China to stop anal Covid-19 tests after travellers report “psychological distress”
Police investigate reports of women’s underwear stolen from Phuket homes
Phuket pushes to open doors to vaccinated international tourists by October
Cannabis could generate 8 billion baht for Thai pharmaceutical industry by 2025, expert says
Bike rider killed after crashing motorbike into parked truck in Chon Buri
Thailand considering vaccine passport policy in bid to revive international tourism
Suspect arrested in Hat Yai murder and rape of schoolgirl
Vaccine rollout underway in Phuket as province receives 4,000 doses
Covid-19 vaccine registration to begin in May
PM defends measures used against Sunday protesters
Researchers claim Thailand’s bats not responsible for Covid pandemic
Another drug bust near the Mekong River, 500 kilograms of cannabis seized
How to Wai like a Thai, with Som | VIDEO
Tourism officials aim for vaccinated travellers to enter Thailand by the third quarter of 2021
PM says Thailand will consider lifting quarantine for vaccinated tourists
International travellers allowed to transit Thailand from Monday
Foreign tourists must use Covid-19 tracking app when travelling to Thailand
Bangkok bars are back open, restaurants serving booze again
PM Prayut postponing Covid‐19 vaccination citing paperwork issues
4 top tourist destinations to be prioritised for Covid-19 vaccine distribution
Motorbike taxi attacked tourist in Pattaya because he was annoyed
Bangkok police raid house where model died after playing hostess
Thai man accidentally kills himself with homemade bomb
Thailand News Today | Week In Review | February 26
Woman talks about the life of a Thai “pretty” after model’s death
Did the Covid-19 virus actually originate in Thailand? | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Former Thai PM Thaksin makes appearance on popular Clubhouse app
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
International travellers allowed to transit Thailand from Monday
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
PM Prayut postponing Covid‐19 vaccination citing paperwork issues
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok police raid house where model died after playing hostess
- Crime4 days ago
Thai man accidentally kills himself with homemade bomb
- Bangkok2 days ago
Woman talks about the life of a Thai “pretty” after model’s death
- Myanmar3 days ago
Myanmar’s representative to UN urges strong action against military after increasing violence against protesters
- Politics4 days ago
Japan may stop assistance projects to Myanmar in response to coup
- Events3 days ago
Phuket Monopoly game creators need your help with token designs