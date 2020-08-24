Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Singapore lifts restrictions, travellers from New Zealand and Brunei allowed

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Singapore lifts restrictions, travellers from New Zealand and Brunei allowed | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Singapore Airlines
    • follow us in feedly

Some major border restrictions are lifting in Singapore. Those in New Zealand or Brunei who want to spend a holiday in Singapore can do so starting September 1. There will no requirement for those travellers to do a 2 week quarantine. Those in Singapore will also be allowed to travel to both New Zealand and Brunei.

Yes, it’s a travel bubble between Singapore and two ‘low risk’ countries, but not Thailand.

Travellers coming into Singapore will still need to clear a coronavirus test upon arrival. People travelling from New Zealand or Brunei are eligible to travel to Singapore as long as they remained in either of those countries for at least 2 weeks before their trip. The flight to Singapore also needs to be booked at least a week before the trip. If a traveller ends up sick with the coronavirus while visiting the country, the traveller is responsible for their medical expenses, according to the Singapore Ministry of Health.

Singapore is also loosening up restrictions for other travellers coming from low-risk countries. The 2 week stay home notice has been lowered to just 1 week for people entering from Australia (except the state of Victoria), China, Macau, Malaysia, Taiwan and Vietnam. Travellers will be tested for the coronavirus at the end of their 1 week quarantine.

Essential travel to Singapore is already allowed for Malaysia and some Chinese provinces. The country is in negotiations with Japan about allowing business travellers into the country.

While Singapore is lifting major travel restrictions for some countries, the country’s education minister says Singapore remains cautious and the decisions to allow the travellers in is based the risk-level of each country. Those heading from Singapore to New Zealand or Brunei will need to get clearance from the country they intend to travel to.

Many airlines around the world are taking a hit from travel restrictions brought on by the pandemic. Singapore Airlines says the recovery of air travel and airfreight is necessary for recovering global trade and the economy.

“Today’s announcement is an important step towards the gradual rebuilding of the Singapore air hub. The SIA Group will continue to work closely with the Singapore government and all stakeholders to support this.”

SOURCE: TTG Asia

 

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. Avatar

    barry

    August 24, 2020 at 10:20 am

    Anyone else wonder why the Kingdom of Thailand is not on this list?

    Reply
  2. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    August 24, 2020 at 11:03 am

    There, Thailand is going to look quite stupid when other nations follow Singapore’s example and Thailand maintains the same tyrants’ restrictions.
    Who next will open their borders?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tourism

Heavyweight doctors oppose Phuket plan to admit tourists

Jack Burton

Published

24 hours ago

on

August 23, 2020

By

Heavyweight doctors oppose Phuket plan to admit tourists | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Dr. Woratanarat - Thai Post

A number of prominent physicians, some advisors to the Ministry of Public Health and the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, have posted on social media this weekend that they strongly oppose opening Thailand to tourists in any way, shape or form. Their concerns follow the government’s announcement yesterday of its plan to cautiously reopen the southern resort island of Phuket to a limited number of foreign tourists beginning October 1. The plan is approved in principle, but needs final approval from the CCSA and Ministry of Public Health, which largely comprise doctors. Dr Thira Woratanarat, an advisor to the Ministry […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Girlfriend of Malaysian man with Covid-19 tests negative

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

3 days ago

on

August 21, 2020

By

Girlfriend of Malaysian man with Covid-19 tests negative | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Work Point Today

Thai health officials are tracking down those who were in contact with a Malaysian man who tested positive for Covid-19 after he returned to his home country. Health officials report the man’s Thai girlfriend has tested negative for the virus. The 46 year old man, who had no coronavirus symptoms, tested positive for the virus on August 15 while quarantined in Malaysia. His 36 year old girlfriend was recently called in by Thai health officials for a coronavirus test, according to TNA. She had the test 13 days after she came in contact with her boyfriend. She stayed at the […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Russian Ambassador offers to share info on Covid-19 vaccine with Thailand

Maya Taylor

Published

3 days ago

on

August 21, 2020

By

Russian Ambassador offers to share info on Covid-19 vaccine with Thailand | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Khaosod English

At a meeting between the Russian Ambassador to Thailand, Evgeny Tomikhin, and Deputy PM, Wissanu Krea-ngam, the diplomat has praised Thailand’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, saying Russia would be happy to share information on its Covid vaccine. The ambassador says Thailand has done well to suppress the virus, adding that Russia is open to exchanging information and techniques associated with vaccine development. Adding that the Covid-19 situation is improving in Russia, he thanked Thailand for its assistance to Russian citizens during the pandemic. Both men have emphasised Russia and Thailand’s close ties, with Wissanu praising the ambassador for his […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending