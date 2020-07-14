Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Singapore drops into an official recession

The Thaiger

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

Singapore drops into an official recession | The Thaiger
PFILE PHOTO: Yahoo Singapore
    • follow us in feedly

Singapore, an early success story in Covid-19 containment, has now dropped into technical recession after an official second quarter report of negative growth. The Singaporean economy plunged 41.2% quarter-on-quarter, with the country’s trade-dependent economy battered by the Covid-19 crisis in the South East Asian region.

Finance authorities are flagging that they expect Singapore’s GDP to shrink between 4 – 7% this year, as the Covid-19 outbreak, and the restrictions and limitations imposed, continues to pose severe stress on the island economy.

Singapore’s economy shrank another 12.6% between April – June, compared to Q1 reporting period. The latest data has been released by the country’s trade ministry. The island has imposed strict curbs to help contain the virus, especially after a surge in new cases emerged in its migrant population during April.

Singapore drops into an official recession | News by The Thaiger

Yesterday Singapore had 322 new Covid-19 cases reported.

The trading figures for Q2 represent a second consecutive quarter of contraction in the economy, meaning that the city state has now officially entered a recession for the first time in more than a decade.

Worst hit was the construction sector, contracting 54.7% year-on-year after the Q1 1.1% drop. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the construction sector plunged 95.6%.

The massive second-quarter drop in GDP was due to “measures that were implemented from 7 April to 1 June to slow the spread of Covid-19, which included the suspension of non-essential services and closure of most workplace premises,” according to the finance ministry.

The government also attributes to the second consecutive drop in GDP to “weak external demand amidst a global economic downturn”. Singapore, viewed as regional barometer for the health of global trade, has been hit hard from the effects of Covid-19.

SOURCE: Channel News Asia | Reuters

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.

Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

400 people in Rayong being traced, schools closed down, Government apologises

The Thaiger

Published

15 mins ago

on

July 14, 2020

By

400 people in Rayong being traced, schools closed down, Government apologises | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO: D Varee Diva Central Rayong Hotel

“We apologise for what happened. We will take it as a lesson.” At a packed media conference this morning the CCSA has announced that an Egyptian pilot, testing positive for Covid-19, along with “9 colleagues” visited at least 2 shopping malls in the Rayong province. Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin says the infected airmen, along with 9 others members of the crew, left the confines of the D Varee Diva Central Rayong Hotel, where they were in quarantine for 14 days, and visited the Laem Thong Department Store on Friday, July 10 from 11am to 2.59pm. Dr. Taweesin, on behalf of the […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Daughter of Sudanese diplomat tests positive for Covid-19 in Bangkok

Maya Taylor

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 14, 2020

By

Daughter of Sudanese diplomat tests positive for Covid-19 in Bangkok | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Braden Jarvis on Unsplash

The Government’s Covid-19 task force says a 9 year old Sudanese girl who has tested positive for the virus is undergoing treatment in a Bangkok hospital. It’s understood the child is the daughter of a diplomat and was self-isolating with her family at a condominium in the capital after arriving in Thailand. Thai media have been camped outside the diplomat’s condo off Sukhumvit in central Bangkok all morning. Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin from the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration confirms the family was not required to carry out the 14 day mandatory quarantine required of other foreign arrivals and repatriated Thai […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

“Let us stay – Why can’t Thai Immigration extend our visas?”

The Thaiger

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 14, 2020

By

&#8220;Let us stay &#8211; Why can&#8217;t Thai Immigration extend our visas?&#8221; | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Phuket Immigration - Thailand Construction and Engineering News

OPINION The current visa amnesty, and what will happen to foreigners after its conclusion (at this stage on July 31), is a constant source of confusion and stress for many foreigners. Some were truly stranded in the Kingdom when the borders were closed and flights become limited for a return to their home countries. Others decided to stay in the Kingdom to weather the storm. Here’s a long comment posted on The Thaiger Facebook page with a considered argument about allowing foreigners to extend their stay in the Kingdom (edited). Participate in the poll below… “While the Thai government has […]

Continue Reading

Trending