Pattaya launches “Welcome Back to Pattaya” campaign to bring back tourists | The Thaiger

Pattaya City has launched the “Welcome Back Pattaya” campaign to lure tourists back to the city as Covid-19 situation continually improves. The campaign aims to attract domestic tourists and is expected to boost the local economy after many businesses in the province were ordered to close last month.

Pattaya has officially opened up to domestic tourism, Mayor Sonthaya Khunplume told the Pattaya News, adding that the city will abide by disease control precautions and measures.

“We welcome everyone to the new NEO Pattaya. We are ready to welcome domestic tourists. Many domestic tourists have already returned and visited Koh Larn.”

With Thailand’s vaccination plan expected to roll out this month, Deputy Minister of Public Health Sathit Pitutecha says officials should look into bringing foreign tourists back to Pattaya. He adds that strong health measures and precautions have been implemented in Chon Buri, Rayong and Chanthaburi, provinces that were previously classified as high risk areas under maximum control during the height of the recent wave of coronavirus infections.

Schools, entertainment venues, gyms, pools among others were allowed to reopen yesterday. Travel restrictions for people entering the province were also lifted.

SOURCE: Pattaya News

