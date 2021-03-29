Officials say woman who tested positive after vaccination was infected beforehand | Thaiger

The Disease Control Department says a vaccinated seafood vendor in Bangkok who tested positive for Covid-19 was infected with the virus prior to receiving the jab. Sophon Iamsirsithavorn from the DCD says the 29 year old market trader was tested for the virus on March 13, with that test coming back negative. At the time, she was not showing any symptoms of infection, but Sophon says she lives in a high-risk area and a second test confirmed she had Covid-19.

Thai PBS World reports that the vendor works at the Kitti Market in the Bang Khae district of the capital. Bang Khae is the latest area to report a cluster of infections, primarily affecting market traders and workers.

According to Sophon, 150,107 vaccine doses have now been administered in Thailand, with only 2 people developing serious side effects. They were treated and both have now recovered. Sophon has issued a reminder that, according to top Thai virologist, Yong Poovorawan, the best vaccine is prevention and says people should continue to protect themselves against infection. He adds that organisers of Songkran festivities next month must be mindful of the risks, calling on event organisers to exercise caution.

Meanwhile, DCD director, Opas Karnkawinpong says that, while permission was granted for a paint-splashing event held in Chiang Mai last week, the organisers had been lax about enforcing safety measures.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

