Medical experts anxious as Hong Kong reports 9 new local cases of Covid-19 | The Thaiger

Hong Kong is bracing itself for a possible resurgence of the Covid-19 virus as the city records its highest daily tally since infections peaked in early April. 4 out of 9 new cases have links with a noodle shop in Kwun Tong, on the Kowloon peninsula, where a 59 year old employee has tested positive for the virus.

One man who visited the shop to order takeaway food has also tested positive, as has his 14 year old son who did not visit the shop. As the man is a taxi driver, there are fears he may have spread the virus to passengers he has recently had contact with. Meanwhile, the school his son attends has suspended all classes.

It is not known how the other 5 newly diagnosed people may have contracted the virus. One of those infected is an 85 year old female resident at a care home in the Wong Tai Sin district, with all other residents now being quarantined at a facility on Hong Kong Island.

Another man who has tested positive works in the IT department of the Hospital Authority and is not thought to have had any contact with patients. However, he recently visited Disneyland, meaning others who were in close proximity to him during the visit may also have contracted the virus.

Speaking to the media, a spokesperson for Hong Kong’s Centre for Health Protection says the virus has still not been defeated.

“Even though there haven’t been that many local cases recently, we can’t say the chain of transmission is broken. We believe it’s never been broken, because there are still invisible infections and invisible spread of the virus.”

Meanwhile, David Hui from the Chinese University of Hong Kong believes it may be time to re-introduce strict social distancing rules in order to suppress any potential resurgence.

