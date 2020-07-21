Hong Kong facing prospect of curfew amid rise in Covid-19 cases | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Hong Kong facing prospect of curfew amid rise in Covid-19 cases
Medical experts are warning that a curfew may have to be imposed after Hong Kong has seen nearly 500 new cases of Covid-19 in the last week. Yesterday alone saw 73 new cases with 66 being community transmitted. However, officials say they have only identified the sources of transmission for around 30 of those reported cases.
A restaurant at the Metropark Hotel in the residential district of Mong Kok appears to be the location for one cluster of infections, with at least 6 people who ate there on separate days testing positive for the virus. 3 more new cases are connected to a family cluster in the Kwai Fong area, bringing that cluster to a total of 9. Separately, a doctor from a private clinic, who recently treated a Covid-19 patient, has tested positive. It’s understood the medic also visited a residential care home in the Causeway Bay area of the city.
According to a report in Coconuts, medical professionals say Hong Kong may have to introduce more stringent measures if numbers continue to rise sharply, with some warning of a possible need for a strict lock-down. Ho Pak-Leung, from the Center for Infection and Infectious Diseases at the University of Hong Kong, says a curfew may be necessary if people don’t stay home.
“If you don’t stay home and help Hong Kong now, a week later you will regret it because the public health system will be under immense pressure. It will increase the risk of a hospital outbreak.”
Meanwhile, Chief Executive Carrie Lam adds that there are no signs of infections slowing down, with testing being ramped up to around 10,000 a day for the last 2 weeks.
“The situation is severe. There are no signs that this is coming under control.”
SOURCE: Coconuts
