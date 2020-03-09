Frenchman found hanged in Patong | The Thaiger

image
Frenchman found hanged in Patong

Greeley Pulitzer

Frenchman found hanged in Patong
PHOTO: Local photo
A 47 year old Frenchman was found hanged from a hotel balcony in Phuket’s Patong district this (Monday) afternoon. Police are investigating. Initial reports indicate the man may have been a member of a motorcycle gang, and involved with drugs, though this remains unverified. Officers were called to the scene, in Soi Patong City, near Patong Hospital, at 1:15pm.

Police and rescue workers arrived to find the body the Frenchman, dressed in only denim shorts, hanged by a rope to a balcony rail on the 4 storey hotel’s third floor. Officers found no signs of struggle, but told reporters his body was being taken to Patong Hospital for further examination.

“I checked his visa with immigration. He entered Thailand legally and did not overstay.”

Police today confirmed that the man checked in at the hotel on Thursday and was scheduled to check out today. Immigration police are baffled:

“Police are checking footage from CCTV cameras at the hotel and nearby, and questioning witnesses. We have not concluded whether or not the man committed suicide or whether there were any suspicious circumstances involving his death.”

The man’s name is being withheld until his embassy and next of kin have been notified.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

SOURCE: The Phuket News|Local reports

