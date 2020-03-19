Shutters down across Phuket’s bars and entertainment industry | The Thaiger

Shutters down in Thailand’s holiday island of Phuket. Well, officially anyway. Bars, clubs and entertainment venues in Phuket will now remain closed for at least 14 days in the island’s latest efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19. Phuket’s Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana made the formal announcement yesterday after 24 hours of conjecture and confusion.

The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee resolved to issue an order for temporary closure starting from yesterday.

The move is a national roll out following the Thai Cabinet’s resolution on Tuesday at their weekly meeting ordering temporary closure of entertainment venues in Bangkok and Greater Bangkok for 14 days.

“Entertainment venues” includes Thai traditional massage parlours and movie theatres. The local resolution has now been handed out to entertainment venue operators across Phuket.

The Governor said local venues would be able to request a review in their circumstances but would need “valid reasons to stay open”. The Governor also stressed that Phuket continues to screen all visitors arriving at the airport and sea ports.

SOURCE: The Nation