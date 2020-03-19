Shutters down across Phuket’s bars and entertainment industry | The Thaiger

Cancellations
Shutters down across Phuket’s bars and entertainment industry
Shutters down in Thailand’s holiday island of Phuket. Well, officially anyway. Bars, clubs and entertainment venues in Phuket will now remain closed for at least 14 days in the island’s latest efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19. Phuket’s Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana made the formal announcement yesterday after 24 hours of conjecture and confusion.
The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee resolved to issue an order for temporary closure starting from yesterday.
The move is a national roll out following the Thai Cabinet’s resolution on Tuesday at their weekly meeting ordering temporary closure of entertainment venues in Bangkok and Greater Bangkok for 14 days.
“Entertainment venues” includes Thai traditional massage parlours and movie theatres. The local resolution has now been handed out to entertainment venue operators across Phuket.
The Governor said local venues would be able to request a review in their circumstances but would need “valid reasons to stay open”. The Governor also stressed that Phuket continues to screen all visitors arriving at the airport and sea ports.
SOURCE: The Nation
QANTAS to shelve all international flights by the end of the month
QANTAS, Australia’s national airline announced it is halting all international flights later this month, after Australia’s other main carrier Virgin shut down overseas services due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. But QANTAS will maintain 60% of its domestic flights and Virgin Australia around 50%.
QANTAS says international flights will be suspended by the end of this month for at least 2 months after the government told Australian travellers to forego all overseas travel in a downunder bid to halt the spread of the virus.
Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce says the announcement affects the main QANTAS brand as well as its budget offshoot JetStar.
“The efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus have led to a huge drop in travel demand, the likes of which we have never seen before.”
“The airline will suspend 20,000 of its 30,000 staff during the shutdown.”
Earlier this week QANTAS announced a 90% cut in overseas flights while Virgin Australia has now grounded its entire international fleet.
Australia has today reporting more than 700 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with infections accelerating daily. There have been six deaths. Officials claim the majority of new cases involve people arriving from overseas or locals who have been in contact with foreign visitors.
SOURCE: CNA
Thai airways cancels 32 flights to 12 countries
Reports from Thai Airways International say that due to the spread of the Covid-19 disease the national airline is obligated to announce the cancellation of international flights. In order to meet the traveling needs of decreasing passengers, the airline have announced cancelled flights to and from 12 countries, totalling 32 flights.
These flights include…
1. Nepal, Kathmandu, 2 flights, TG 319 and TG 320, cancellation of flights from today until the end of March. As for April – October, flights only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.
2. Pakistan, Karachi, 4 flights, TG 341 and TG 342, cancellation on March 16, 18, 20, 21, 23, 25, 27, 28, 30 and April 1 – May 23.
Islamabad, 2 flights, TG 349 and TG 350, cancellation from April 1 – 25, while May 30 – October 24 flights will fly only on Saturday.
3. Singapore, 4 flights, TG401 and TG 402. Cancellation from today to October 24. TG 403 and TG 404 flights canceled March 12, 13, 15, 17, 19, 20, 22, 24, 26, 27, 29, 31 and during April 1- to October 24 flights only on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.
4. Vietnam, Ho Chi Minh City, 4 flights, TG 550 and TG 551, cancellation on March 13, 16, 18, 20, 23, 25, 27, 29, 31 and form April 1 – October 2.
Hanoi, 2 flights, TG 560 and TG 561. cancellation on March 14, 16, 17, 18, 21, 23, 24, 25, 28, 30, 31 and April 1 – October 24.
5. Australia, Melbourne, 2 flights, TG 461, cancellation on March 28, 29, 30, 31 and April 1 – October 24 and flight TG 462 canceled March 29, 30, 31 and April 1 – October 24.
6. Germany, Frankfurt, 2 flights, TG 922 and TG 923. Cancellation on May 2, 3 ,4 – June 24.
7. France, Paris, 4 flights, TG 930 and TG 931, cancellation on April 6, 8, 15, 22, 28, May 13, 15, 22, 27, 29 and June 03, 05, 10, 12, 17, 19. flights TG932 and TG933 canceled on April 23, 25, 27, 30.
8. Belgium, Brussels, 2 flights, TG 934 and TG 935, cancellation on May 14, 18 and June 05, 11.
9. Austria, Vienna, 2 flights, TG 936 and TG 937, canceled on March 24, 26, 29, 31 And April 7, 9, 11, 23, 26. During May 1 – June 30, flights only on Monday, Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday.
10. Switzerland Zurich, 2 flights TG 970 and TG 971 cancellation on March 24 and June 3, 10, 15, 17, 24.
11. Russia, Moscow, two flights, TG 974 and TG 975, cancellation on April 11, 16, 23, 29 and May 6, 13, 16, 18, 21.
12. Norway, Oslo, 2 flights, TG 954 and TG 955, cancellation on May 10, 17, 24, 31 and June 7.
SOURCE: Khao Sod
SOURCE: Khao Sod
The nation’s schools close today
Thailand’s education minister today ordered all schools nationwide to close from today as a measure to to tackle the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. The ministry’s permanent secretary Prasert Boonrueng made the announcement yesterday.
“Taking into consideration the well being of students, we urge all educational institutions under the ministry, both government and private, to close [temporarily] from March 18 onwards. Music schools, tutoring schools, and international schools must also be closed until further notice.”
The permanent secretary warned that private schools who violate the announcement will have their licences confiscated, and management of government schools will be disciplined for any violation.
SOURCE: The Nation
