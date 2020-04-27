Feeding Asia’s elephants in a Covid-19 era | The Thaiger

Coronavirus Asia
Feeding Asia’s elephants in a Covid-19 era
Elephants are the biggest victims of the Covid-19 pandemic, literally. There is a danger that many elephants may starve to death with no tourists visiting camps and sanctuaries across South East Asia. The warning from the World Elephant Foundation.
The foundation has launched the ‘Save the Asian Elephant’ campaign to raise awareness and funds to help protect the large mammals at this time of travel restrictions and community lockdowns. Elephant shelters and parks throughout Thailand, Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia, which normally rely on tourists for revenue, face many challenges to survive in 2020, according to WEF director Nudplee Hamundee.
“The Covid-19 pandemic isn’t just causing great suffering for us humans, it is a huge problem for the thousands of elephants and their carers, as money is running out to feed these gentle animals.”
“South-East Asia is heavily dependent on tourism, so when visitor numbers starting dropping in mid-January, it caused financial distress for the elephant owners and herders. Each elephant can consume between 200 to 400 kilograms of food a day, mainly grass, bamboo or cultivated crops. A conservative estimate of the cost of feeding an elephant is US$14-20 a day. The outlook is grim.”
He says it isn’t just the sudden loss of income which has affected the care of elephants, as elephant camps relied on volunteers to help take care of the elephants, using funds raised to further animal welfare, combat smuggling and encourage conservation and habitat restoration.
One of the hardest-hit places is the traditional elephant hotspot in northeast Thailand’s Surin, bordering Cambodia.
“The situation is made worse by it being the dry season and very little jungle remaining, so there isn’t much fresh plant material or vegetation for animals to eat. Instead, the carers have to buy food from the farmers, but they are running out of funds, so won’t be able to feed the elephants anymore.”
“WEF is working in co-operation with Supatra Sonsong to help 15 elephants, including three babies, providing them with a good diet and enabling an elephant vet to care for their medical needs. Compassionate friends around the globe can help sponsor an individual elephant. Unfortunately, in the months to come, we believe there will be another 300 elephants in the region who need our help to survive this year.”
Centuries ago the Kui tribe in the Thai province of Surin domesticated elephants to help on the fields, and since then, they breed elephants for the rest of the country. They are also sold to nature parks where elephants interact with tourists. In Surin, as well as Cambodia and Laos, the Kui or Kuy hill tribe are the ethnic group who have worked as mahouts and handlers with elephants for centuries.
“A long time ago the Kui domesticated elephants to help in the fields, and since then, they have bred elephants, selling some to nature parks and sanctuaries where tourists may interact with them.”
WEF estimates that there are about a thousand captive elephants in Thailand, many face starvation since the country’s tourism industry has been brought to a standstill.
“If nothing is done, many of these elephants may starve to death or be sold for illegal logging or hard labour. Pregnant females may be smuggled and we worry about their fate. There is no government support to help these elephants, that is why we are reaching out to friends of elephants around the world, to help save the Asian elephant during these difficult times.”
He says while tourists can postpone their travel to South East Asia, the elephants need to eat. Asian elephants, which have smaller, rounded ears compared to African cousins, can weigh up to 5 tons and live up to 60 years. The largest land mammal in Asia, the Asian elephant is a highly social animal, with 20,000 remaining in the wild, though several thousand are in captivity in zoos, parks, shows and for rides. Over the last century, elephant numbers have dropped by 50%, and are classified as ‘endangered’.
Mr Hamundee says elephants are one of the smartest creatures on the earth, with intelligence comparable with dolphins and great apes, and behaviours indicating they have compassion, grief, altruism, and self-awareness. He says reports from the field suggest that many elephants are showing signs of stress and depression.
The World Elephant Foundation has established a registry, encouraging rescue organisations and sanctuaries to notify the WEF of their numbers and needs so a better coordinated approach can be undertaken throughout the Greater Mekong region.
He says during lockdowns around the world, some people over-eat and worry about putting on weight, but for the elephants of South East Asia, many have lost their meal ticket.
He is optimistic that concerned tourists who have visited South East Asia, as well as those planning to visit after the Covid-19 pandemic is over, will show solidarity not just with fellow humans, but with other mammals sharing the earth. “Our vision is for a world where animals live free from suffering. But it is only by working together we can change the world for animals.”
Mr Hamundee says anyone who owns or cares for an elephant should get in touch with WEF. Elephant owners can register each elephant with an individual page for donations. Current countries that can register () are Thailand, Cambodia, Myanmar, and Laos.
EMAIL: info@worldelephantfoundation.com
PHONE: +66869777027
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Coronavirus Thailand
Scheduled passenger flight ban extended until mid-May
The inbound passenger flight restriction is now going to be extended another 15 days whilst more repatriation flights for Thai citizens will continue this week. The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand says they will extend the ongoing ban, currently scheduled to end on April 30. The first of the temporary closures was announced on April 4.
CAAT chief Chula Sukmanop says that authorities can’t be complacent as infection rates overseas, including in neighbouring countries, remain high, making the situation volatile.
FACT CHECK
Total numbers of infections. Myanmar – 146, Vietnam – 270, Loas – 19, Cambodia – 122, Singapore – 13,624, Malaysia – 5,780.
The latest continuation of the ban is announced as more than 1,000 Thai repatriates from six countries are flying home this week. They are being met in a controlled situation, go through strict health checks and then ferried off to state quarantine centres where they will be quarantined for 14 days. The arrivals started yesterday and go to April 30.
A total of 1,078 Thais have registered to return through key international airports during the 5 day period. 601 will arrive from India, 207 from Australia, 168 from New Zealand, 42 from Spain, 35 from Japan, 25 from Netherlands. The flights include about 50 children.
There is another 9,000 Thais who have registered with overseas Thai embassies and consulates who are scheduled to return to Thailand after April 30. Health officials say they are paying particularly attention to workers crossing the southern border from Malaysia, or on returning flights, as they want to maintain Thailand’s low infection rates recorded in the second half of April.
Meanwhile, on Saturday night 561 people were caught breaching the curfew and “gathered in large numbers”. The main reasons for illegal assembly were drinking, gambling and consuming illicit drugs, according to Taweesilp Visanuyothin, the spokesman for the CCSA.
“A number of curfew breakers had been women 51 to 60 years old who were caught gambling. May I ask husbands to warn their wives? Such behaviour risks spreading the disease and can put their families in trouble.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus Asia
Air Asia publishes fit-to-fly guidelines when they take to Asia’s skies again
Captain Ling Liong Tien, the Chief Safety Officer @ AirAsia, has sent out an email to customers laying down a detailed list of new requirements for early-adopters in the post-covid regional travel world. It doesn’t look like a lot of fun, but there will at least be a means for airlines, airline staff, and passengers, to again take to the skies over Thailand. And eventually, the region and beyond.
“First and foremost, it is your responsibility to ensure that you are eligible to travel, be it international or domestic before booking a flight.”
• All AirAsia guests will be required to bring their own mask and wear it properly before, during and after the flight, including during check-in and bag collection. Guests without a mask will be denied boarding.
• Carry-on cabin baggage. To facilitate social distancing especially during embarkation and disembarkation, we will only allow ONE piece of cabin baggage not exceeding 5 kg for each guest (usually 7 or 10 kg, depending on the airline you fly). This will help minimise unwanted contact between you and another guests’ baggage.
• Please arrive early at the airport, preferably 3 hours before departure, to allow for enough time for all the necessary processes to take place.
• Aircraft will undergo disinfection including a deep clean performed using cleaning agents in accordance with Airbus Aircraft maintenance Manual.
• Every night aircraft will go under a thorough 2 hour cleaning procedure, in compliance with instructions from health authorities.
• Temperature screening will take place at different checkpoints, including boarding gates.
• Cabin crew will go through temperature checks after every shift
• Social distancing will be observed with floor markers at queuing areas, including check-in counters & kiosks.
• Alternate check-in counters will be opened to keep social distancing.
• Hand sanitisers will be available through processing points for guests and staff.
• Cabins will be disinfected via aerosol spraying before departure of all domestic and international flights.
• Pre-flight briefings on safety and hygiene will be conducted for all boarding cabin crew to ensure we are consistently following the most up-to-date advice.
• Contactless web and mobile check-in to reduce surface and physical contact in check-in and boarding processes.
• All cabin crew will be in protective equipment including masks and gloves
• Seat distancing. When flight occupancy allows, for guests to move within respective zones, under cabin crew’s guidance. recent Thai CAA guidelines stated that guest will be seated in every other seat, so that planes would only be able to carry 50% of their total passenger load).
• All meals are produced and packaged hygienically following strict food safety requirements (up to date the Thai CAA has said there will be no food or refreshment service on domestic flights in Thailand).
• Cabin crew handling menu items will wear disposable gloves.
• Temperature checks will occur before arrival to destinations where temperature screening is mandatory.
• Health declaration forms will be handed out to be filled out before or on arrival.
• Thermal screening will take place upon arrival.
• Transit passengers will be asked to stay at the airport.
• Mandatory quarantine may take place as per regulations at your destination country.
Coronavirus Asia
Thailand turns to China to revive post-Covid tourist economy
The Covid-19 pandemic has crushed Thailand’s tourism sector, long considered a lifeline for the nation’s already battered economy, as numbers of foreign visitors have dropped below even the worst predictions plunging 76.4% in March from last year after a 42.8% drop in February.
For an economy that derives 12-14% of its gross domestic product from tourism, receipts, the impact of the pandemic have been disastrous, putting at least a million tourism workers out of a job. The road back from this point will be fraught with problems placing the Thai economy on a warpath for at least the next 2-3 years.
But with infection rates flattening in Thailand since early April, hopes are high in segments of the tourism industry, that the easing of some rules under the national state of emergency in the coming weeks might bring some relief to the travel economy.
Like China and many Asian destinations, Thailand’s tourism recovery trajectory is expected to be initially centred on domestic and local corporate travel before radiating back into into international and regional travel.
When borders open and international travel bans are lifted, China will almost certainly resume its dominant role in Thailand’s inbound tourism sector. How this major feeder market for Thailand (and many destinations around the world), is expected to begin travelling again will offer strategies for those suffering through today’s crisis.
Findings by Chinese travel giant Trip.com have long ranked Thailand among the first outbound destinations Chinese travelers want to visit post-coronavirus.
A survey conducted by C9 Hotelworks and Delivering Asia Communications of over 1,000 respondents in China’s first-tier cities indicated that 53% of Chinese travellers are planning overseas travel in 2020, with August, October and December the most popular months for the remainder of the year. (This wishful thinking is based on surveys done a month ago and foreshadows no additional barriers, restrictions or delays being imposed in either China or Thailand).
Of those surveyed, 71% said they’d like to travel to Thailand and, in a notable shift, 83% would choose independent travel over group tours. The FIT travellers are the ones that revolutionised Chiselers travel within Thailand over the past 3-4 years, as the Chinese evolved from the tour groups to independent travellers – doing their own bookings and choosing their own tours and itineraries.
With the Chinese government’s ban on outbound group travel still in place, the independent traveller segment will be the driving force of China’s outbound travel market, when travel bans, at both ends, start being lifted.
But C9 Hotelworks’ Managing Director Bill Barnett says that these waves of “early pioneers” will likely show a weaker appetite for lesser known brands and gravitate toward familiar destinations, at least in the initial stages. Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui and Pattaya respectively continued to rank as Thailand’s top five destinations for Chinese travellers in the survey.
Delivering Asia Communications Director Vanessa Zhu said during a webinar that the comeback of the Chinese market will be led by independent travellers, a digitally savvy segment who tend to be between 20 and 40 years old and already possess a keen interest in experiences.
Unlike the older generation who will tend to be more cautious of travelling overseas after the pandemic, the deep integration of travel into the lifestyles of the under-40 set also means this group believes the risks of overseas holidays can be reduced with technology and smartphone usage, according to Zhu.
In the wake of the coronavirus, she stressed that it’s even more crucial for Thail hotels keen on the Chinese market to be adept in popular Chinese travel e-commerce sites like Ctrip and Fliggy as well as payment systems like Alipay.
The online behaviours acquired by many during the coronavirus lockdown will likely accelerate the digitalisation across China’s travel population and all of its age groups.
The Phuket Hotels Association, with 74 member hotels (out of approx. 1,750), is also working on a local initiative. As part of the island’s re-opening hotels will centre on issues like safety and hygiene, according to Barnett, founder of the association.
By June, Barnett expects health protocols to be established for international travel. Local airlines including Thai AirAsia, Thai Lion Air and Bangkok Airways have already outlined their inflight social distancing measures: mask-wearing for all passengers, no food and drinks served or sold on board, empty middle seats, etc. to be rolled out with the resumption of some domestic flights in May.
SOURCE: Skift | C9hotelworks
