Yala clinic at centre of Covid-19 alert | The Thaiger

Coronavirus Thailand
Yala clinic at centre of Covid-19 alert
An orthopaedic clinic in the southern border province of Yala is at the centre of a Covid-19 alert after a patient failed to reveal he was infected with the virus. Health authorities are now scrambling to track down all those who visited the clinic on April 23, urging them to report immediately to their local health office for screening.
In a statement posted on social media, the clinic says its staff are now in self-quarantine for 14 days. One doctor says he had close contact with the infected patient but is so far not showing any signs of infection.
Thailand has seen a recent spike in infection numbers, primarily as a result of Thai citizens returning from overseas. Although the border between Thailand and Malaysia is officially closed, a number of checkpoints have remained open to allow Thai workers to return home. Authorities have also admitted to ‘leakage’ across the porous border, much of it a shallow river where people can just wade across, avoiding the officials checkpoints.
Thai PBS World reports that there is a daily limit of 200 people allowed to cross into Thailand as the country attempts to control the spread of the virus and avoid a bigger outbreak that would threaten the local healthcare system. Authorities are also attempting to prevent additional returnees from crossing into Thailand illegally .
All returnees admitted through the official checkpoints must undergo a mandatory 14 day quarantine period.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Coronavirus Phuket
97 year old Phuket woman recovers from Covid-19
And now for the good news …
A 97 year old “granny” from Bang Tao, Phuket, has been discharged from hospital, having recovered from the Covid-19 virus. The news was shared on social media by Nattapon Chueasaman who credited excellent medical care coupled with the elderly lady’s will to add some more digits to her great age.
Bang Tao and Patong currently have the highest number of infections on the island, by far. Thai Residents reports that the unidentified woman is case number 188 in Phuket and shared a home with case number 174.
After showing symptoms of the disease and testing positive on April 14, she was admitted to hospital for treatment. Netizens around the country are now applauding the woman’s full recovery and return home.
Photo: Nattapon Chueasaman / Facebook
In his Facebook post, Nattapon urges people not to fear those infected with the Covid-19 virus but to safeguard against infection by following the recommended advice, including practicing social distancing.
He adds that, thanks to the hard work of the country’s healthcare professionals, most people are coming out the other side of the illness alive, and able to return home and back to (some degree of) normality.
We wish her many more years of health and happiness.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
To wear or not to wear, that is the question. Face masks in a Covid-19 world.
The hot topic du jour is face masks – to wear or not to wear. Are they useful? Do they just make wearers ‘feel’ protected, or can they actually contribute to the prevention of spreading Covid-19, or any other virus for that matter.
In Asian countries, generally, it’s become a common look, as people move around and go shopping while wearing a face mask. In China, and Thailand for now, it’s compulsory to wear a mask when out in public at all times. But in western countries it’s a lot less common.
Do masks protect me, or the other person? And which types of masks should we be wearing? In times of scarcity many believe masks should be reserved for healthcare workers only who depend on protection. But that view now seems to have changed. More and more local authorities, around the world, do recommend to wear masks in public. And if we are to find a long-term solution to living with Covid-19, whilst resuming some semblance of our normal lives, are masks an important part of that ‘new-normal’?
Why is the west so resistant to wearing face masks?
So let’s talk about face masks – and what they can do for us during a pandemic. Deutsche Weller report.
For more news go to Deutsche Welle news.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
A viral post reveals a lack of social distancing onboard Nok Air flight
A Nok Air passenger from flight DD7809 flying from Nakhon Si Thammarat to Don Meuang Bangkok last Friday posted on her Facebook account with a picture expressing her concern about the lack of social distancing during boarding and then on the plane.
“The airline notified passengers that it had to make a detour to Trang Airport to pick up additional passengers. The detour not only caused a two-hour delay but social distancing measures and alternate seating to prevent Covid-19 from spreading could not be implemented as the added passengers filled up the plane.”
In response to this Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand director general Chula Sukmanop says “the mandatory measure come into effect only from May 1.”
“This picture was taken before May 1, while Nok Air had already notified the CAAT of operating the new Nakhon Si Thammarat-Trang-Bangkok route, aiming to accommodate more passengers.”
“However, from May 1, the social distancing measure must be strictly applied to – from the ticketing booths until the destination airport.”
So far, Thai AirAsia and Thai Lion Air say they will resume limited domestic flights starting May 1. Meanwhile, ThaiSmile (the short-haul subsidiary of Thai Airways) has announced that it is ready to resume services for domestic routes on June 1. Limited destinations will be available and likely only be destinations in provinces that have not had reported cases for the past 28 days.
According to Chula, some of the measures imposed on airlines and passengers include…
- Restricting each aircraft to carry passengers at a maximum 70% of capacity.
- Flights longer than 90 minutes must set aside seats in the last two rows to isolate sick people.
- Every passenger must wear a face mask at all times or they will be denied boarding.
- Food and beverages will not be sold onboard to minimise the chance of Covid-19 spreading.
Meanwhile, Transport Minister Saksyam Chidchob says “he was aware of the situation and had written to Nok Air urging them to improve their measures to address passenger concerns as soon as possible.
“I have invited Nok Air representatives to discuss this issue. Airlines that ignore the social distancing measures will be issued a warning first, but if the problem continues, they will eventually be suspended.”
SOURCE: The Nation
