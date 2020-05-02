image
image
Connect with us

Coronavirus Thailand

Phuket’s Bang Tao tambon erupts over continued restrictions

Jack Burton

Published 

46 mins ago

 on 

Phuket’s Bang Tao tambon erupts over continued restrictions | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: Newshawk Phuket
    • follow us in feedly

Angry villagers gathered in The Bang Tao subdistrict of the southern province of Phuket today to protest continued travel restrictions on their tambon and demand the right to travel more freely, like much of the rest of Phuket. The Muslim majority beachside community of Bang Tao has become the island’s hotzone for Covid-19 infections since the closure of the Patong municipality and its Bangla Road walking street and red light district: the tambon and its Choeng Thalay area in particular have seen the vast majority of new infections in recent weeks, and half of Phuket’s 6 new cases today were reported there.

Phuket's Bang Tao tambon erupts over continued restrictions | News by The Thaiger

On Thursday, Phuket’s outgoing governor Phakaphong Tavipatana issued a special order announcing that the ‘Tambon Lockdown’ would end at midnight, but 5 key areas of concern were to remain under ‘lockdown’ conditions, including two villages in Bang Tao. Villagers gathered in front of the tambon’s Tesco Lotus store on M.474 Srisutthon Road Road and mobbed the checkpoint, shouting and demanding travel restrictions and checkpoints be removed. Many said they’re unable to go to work in neighbouring subdistricts because of the lockdown.

Phuket's Bang Tao tambon erupts over continued restrictions | News by The Thaiger

The Mayor of the Thalang subdistrict, Choeng Thalay’s chief of police and numerous village headmen and elders were called in to resolve the issue and heard from villagers that the officers managing the checkposts are being too strict. They requested personnel familiar with the area and local people and customs, and who could show some flexibility in allowing travel.

After listening to the authorities and their own village elders, the gathering dispersed peaceably at around 6:30 pm.

Video can of the event can be seen be seen HERE.

SOURCES: Newshawk Phuket | Phuket Andaman News

 

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Jack Burton

Jack Burton is a writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. He attended the Henry Grady School of Journalism and his works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus Cases

Phuket Covid-19 update: 3 new cases, no deaths (Saturday)

Jack Burton

Published

11 hours ago

on

May 2, 2020

By

Phuket Covid-19 update: 3 new cases, no deaths (Saturday) | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Travel Online

Phuket, in Thailand’s South, reports 3 new Covid-19 infections today, a jump from zero yesterday, but still well within the low single digits. All 3 are in the Bang Tao area in the beachside community on the island’s west coast. The area has become the island’s hotbed of infections since the closure of the Patong sub-district and its infamous Bangla Road red light district.

Today’s cases bring the total in Phuket to 220 since the beginning of the outbreak. Two deaths have been reported on the island, though one was a tourist who died of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident before being diagnosed with the virus.

Phuket Covid-19 update: 3 new cases, no deaths (Saturday) | News by The Thaiger

Here are the details of today’s new cases…

Case 218: A 58 year old Thai woman who works as a maid and has history of close contact with another confirmed case in Bang Tao. She was at high risk, though she shows no symptoms as of yet.

Case 219: A 48 year old Thai man, a trader in consumer goods who has has a history of close contact with another confirmed case in Bang Tao. He too was considered at high risk personnel and has no symptoms yet.

Case 220: A 21 year old Thai woman who works in a convenience store. She has a history of close contact with a confirmed case in Bang Tao and like the other 2, was considered at high risk and has not shown symptoms yet.

Phuket’s lockdown status is gradually lifting, with people being allowed to leave the island as of yesterday, albeit in limited numbers. Most travel restrictions between tambons have been lifted, but the airport remains closed until at least May 15.

SOURCE: Newshawk Phuket

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Phuket

Phuket exodus derailed by outgoing governor, traffic jams force rethink

Jack Burton

Published

13 hours ago

on

May 2, 2020

By

Phuket exodus derailed by outgoing governor, traffic jams force rethink | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Chiang Rai Times

Thousands of residents and inter-provincial workers, trapped in Phuket for the last month due to Covid-19 and the complete shutdown of the island, began leaving yesterday. With unfortunate results. The lockdown was soon reimposed after the road from Phuket to the Tha Chatchai checkpoint became jammed with with cars from tao early as 5am, stretching back several kilometres.

In a quick U-turn, the road off the island was once again closed in the afternoon, forcing hundreds of cars to turn around, and police announced that no more will be allowed to leave until tomorrow (Sunday). No explanation was given except that the decision was made after discussions between outgoing Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana and the government in Bangkok.

Phuket closed its borders a month ago, banning both entry and exit by land, sea and air, stranding tens of thousands of Thais and foreign tourists. Many recently unemployed Thais from other provinces were prevented from returning home.

The ban on leaving Phuket ended at midnight on April 30, and the road reopened at 5am yesterday, an hour after the night curfew ended.

It’s not known how many managed to leave the island through the northern checkpoint yesterday, but around 40,000 people registered to leave Phuket, applying online or informing local authorities in advance. The deadline was Thursday.

Phuket exodus derailed by outgoing governor, traffic jams force rethink | News by The Thaiger

PHOTO: Chiang Rai Times

The exit flow is now going to be controlled. The island will allow only 5,000 people to leave each day, half of them in the morning and the rest in the afternoon. At this rate it will take more than a week for them to leave, according to the Bangkok Post.

Meanwhile, authorities say people leaving can’t come back at this time, so it’s a one-way exodus only at the moment. Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority also extended the closure of Phuket airport until May 15.

SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus Phuket

Sub-district restrictions remain intact for 5 locations in Phuket

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

April 30, 2020

By

Sub-district restrictions remain intact for 5 locations in Phuket | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Phuket People's Voice

Phuket’s outgoing Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana has confirmed that the island’s sub-district lockdowns will end tonight (or technically at 4am Friday morning because of the national curfews). But five ‘at risk’ locations on the island will remain closed off with checkpoints to curb any further re-ignition of the Covid-19 infections on the island.

3 more cases were announced for the island earlier this morning, all in the Bang Tao district on the west coast. The order, issued last night apparently confirms that travelling between sub-districts (tambons) will be allowed.

The orders come amongst a day of confusion as conflicting messages are argued on social media and the specifics of government and provincial orders contradict each other. So many of the previous orders had a sunset clause of midnight tonight (April 30) leaving the various government institutions to extend existing orders or modify them.

On Phuket, these locations will remain in a ‘lockdown’ situation until further notice…

Cherngtalay
• Baan Bang Tao Nai, in Moo 2
• Baan Haad Surin, in Moo 3
• Baan Bang Tao Nok, in Moo 5

Koh Kaew
• Pracha Samakhee village in Baan Bang Khu, in Moo 2

Patong
• Bangla walking street

Wichit
• Chaofa Garden Home village

Rassada
• Soi Bang Che Lao, in Moo 2

Sumarising parts of the orders issued by the Phuket Governor…

As per the existing restrictions, no people or vehicles can enter or exit of these areas, excepting emergency and essential services, medical, telecommunications and postal services. Also exempted are the delivery of consumer goods, and on-duty police and government officials.

If people have an urgent need to travel out of the areas, they must first obtain permission and paperwork from their District Chief to present at the checkpoints.

People living in these ‘at risk’ areas are asked to avoid leaving their homes.

“If you need to go out, please wear a face mask and avoid places where people get together.”

Phuket Provincial Health Office officers will continue testing people of residents in these designated areas.

Last night the Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha issued a notice explaining that all provincial and health orders issued to prevent the spread of Covid-19 will be extended past April 30, until further notice.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Thailand Covid-19 Stats

  • Total Cases: 2966
  • Active Cases: 180
  • Recovered: 2732
  • Deaths: 54
  • Last Updated: 02-05-2020 at 21:15

Trending