Pattaya’s Night Wish Group donates more than half a million baht to home for special needs kids | The Thaiger

The Night Wish Group, a self-described “group of 29 bars operated by a team of decent and honest guys that fell in love with Pattaya and the girls we have been fortunate to meet along the way”, has donated more than 600,000 baht to the Boon Choo Home For Special Needs Children earlier this week. The money was given by generous customers, friends, staff and owners of Night Wish Group, including proceeds from a party where 100% of sales went directly into the collection box.

Mid-week at the temporarily closed Exotica Bar Soi 6, Night Wish Group founder Bryan Flowers, along with friends Gary Vokes, Chompu and Fernando handed over all the boxes from every NWG bar plus 32,000 baht from La La Land, an independently owned bar also on Soi 6.

The owner of Boon Choo and her staff emptied each box and counted the money inside. The total came to 640,694 baht, according to Teacher Boon Choo Muangmaithong, who founded and manages the Boon Choo Home.

The donations came from locked donation boxes which have been at all 29 bars in the Night Wish Group since the beginning of the year. The group was in the middle of a charity drive to raise over 3 million baht for the home when the Covid-19 crisis struck, forcing all bars to close and freezing donations.

Many foreigners and customers of the Night Wish Group saw the importance of lending support to these children and subsequently came together to help them financially.

NWG has pledged to continue the campaign when their bars reopen, and to reach and hopefully exceed the goal of 3 million baht for the home.

Boonchoo Home For Special Needs Children is located at 117/1 Moo 5, Plu Taluang, Sattahip, Chonburi (tel. 089-8095279) for those who wish to directly assist them during this time. The Home is closed to visitors during Covid19 but staff can accept donations at the entrance or give bank account information over the phone.

You can contact the charity to donate on their Facebook page HERE.

NWG is currently distributing around 1000 free meals daily for those affected by the Covid-19 crisis. Those wishing to participate or make a donation can message the group through their Facebook page HERE.