Over 500 Thais returning this weekend | The Thaiger

Over 500 Thais returning this weekend
More than 230 Thai nationals have returned or will return to Thailand today. Yesterday’s 234 returnees include include 55 from Kazakhstan, 50 from the Netherlands, and 129 from United Arab Emirates. Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesperson for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says 290 more Thai nationals, 45 from Spain, 175 from Singapore, and about 70 from Russia, will return today. All face a mandatory 14 day quarantine, either in their homes or at state-provide facilities.
A total of 3,584 Thais have returned from 24 countries since April 4.
Taweesilp added that 6,229 Thai nationals have returned by road or overland from neighbouring countries. On Friday alone, 11 people returned from Myanmar, 39 from Laos, 454 from Malaysia and 42 from Cambodia.
The numbers are significant because, as officials have consistently warned, despite an encouraging downward trend in new Covid-19 cases (which has seen the numbers fall to only 6 Friday and yesterday), waves of returnees could spike these numbers, although their cases are considered “imported” and not the result of local transmission.
SOURCE: The Nation Thailand
Those heading home to the provinces face 14 day quarantine
Those ignoring the PM’s request to travel only for essential reasons and heading to their home in the provinces for the long weekend may be in for a shock. The Interior Ministry has issued an order for people returning to the provinces to be quarantined for 14 days. The order, signed by Permanent Secretary for the Interior, is to prevent the spread of Covid-19 transmission, comes in the wake of an exodus of people making trips upcountry for the long-weekend, mainly from Bangkok.
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration proposed the holidays – Labour Day on Friday, Coronation Day tomorrow and Visakha Bucha Day on Wednesday – be cancelled to discourage people from travelling, but this proposal was shot down by the Cabinet.
The CCSA yesterday said nearly a million people, many currently out of work due to the pandemic, travelled on Friday alone, which marked the start of the long weekend.
Thousands of people attempted to leave the southern province of Phuket on Friday and head home to other provinces, creating traffic chaos and prompting the closure of the road and the island’s only departure point. The island, which has the highest infection rate per capita and the second highest actual numbers after Bangkok, has recorded 220 coronavirus infections with 2 deaths as of this morning.
An expert at the Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine says the loosening of lockdown measures and restrictions that triggered an exodus of travellers over the past few days is likely to increase new infections. Similarly, the deputy chief of the Department of Disease Control said yesterday that new infections appear to have been limited, but warned there remains a risk of the numbers increasing again.
“We need to put up a strong guard and keep it up.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Quarantine awaits passengers at 5 reopened airports
It’s all in the fine print and passengers, eager to get to certain provinces, are being met with an unannounced surprise today.
Yesterday 4 domestic airlines – Nok Air, Thai AirAsia, Thai Lion Air and VietJet Air – resumed flights to 14 provincial airports across Thailand. Now the the Department of Airports director-general Tawee Gasisam-ang says travellers landing at 5 destinations, namely Phitsanulok, Buri Ram, Krabi, Trang, and Nakhon Phanom airports, will be quarantined. Not only quarantined but for 14 days.
Tawee says anyone who takes a flight to Phitsanulok will be quarantined for 14 days at home with their families if they are a local, or in hotels that are part of the “Save Phisanulok” program.
However, those who arrive at Phitsanulok airport a connecting flight need not to be quarantined. Those who fly into Buriram must be quarantined as well.
Krabi airport, meanwhile, announced that visitors must show a medical certificate from their point of origin proving that they are free from Covid-19.
Those who do not have a certificate will be sent to a local quarantine centre, the director-general said.
Trang, meanwhile, is ready to receive locals. But those on a work visit must have documents related to their work and a medical certificate from their place of origin and even then will still be quarantined in Trang for 14 days.
The upper northeastern Nakhon Phanom province will allow only passengers to enter the passenger terminal, not their relatives and friends. The province also has barred migrant workers from entering without the specific permission from the governor.
In a related story, Surat Thani province in Thailand’s South has announced mandatory quarantine for its hundreds of residents fleeing home after spending a month trapped in Phuket when the island sealed itself off in late March.
SOURCE: The Nation Thailand
Mass exodus as 40,000 people departing Phuket
Since the announcement that people in Phuket could leave the island and return to their home provinces, people have been spilling out of the island since 5 am this morning (the daily curfew lifted at 4am) creating long traffic jams and queues at Tha Chatchai checkpoint. After registrations on Wednesday, over 40,000 people have signed up for the mass exodus – that’s about 10% of the island’s total residential population.
The departures are being limited to 5,000 a day.
With the island so dependent on tourism many Thais, who had come to Phuket for work in the tourist and hospitality industry, were either trapped on the island when the land, sea and air bridges were closed, or have realised that Phuket’s economy is going to be flat until the tourists start to return.
People who are domiciled in another province had to pass a screening test. At the Tha Chatchai checkpoint, there were 4 stickers indicating the destinations…
- Pink -means people who travelling back to Phang Nga province.
- Yellow – those who are travelling to Krabi, and must pass a screening checkpoint in Thap Put District
- Green – those who are travelling to Ranong province who have to pass a screening in Kuraburi
- Blue – those travelling up to Surat Thani and must pass the screening checkpoint at Rommanee Sub-district, Kapong District.
People heading to other provinces have been provided with paperwork from the Phuket province as they pass through the nation’s provincial checkpoints along the way.
Mr Bancha Thanu-in, the Takua Thung district chief, says that Phuket officials have coordinated at the provincial level about allowing people, who don’t live in the Phuket area, to return to their provincial homes. People who depart the island must conduct a 14 day quarantine in their home provinces.”
Reports state that the top 3 provinces people are heading to are… 3,936 people to Nakhon Si Thammarat, 1,956 to Trang and 1,860 to Phang Nga.
SOURCE: Newshawk Phuket
SOURCE: Newshawk Phuket
