Coronavirus Thailand

One more Covid-19 death in Thailand

One more Covid-19 death in Thailand | The Thaiger
Photo credit to Nikkei Asia

One more person has died from Covid-19 in Thailand and 78 new cases reported. The total number of deaths now stands at 86 with 26,757 Coronavirus cases

The most recent death was a 56 year old Woman from the central province of Samut Sakhon. On February 19 she tested positive for Covid-19 and 4 days later she was put on a ventilator.

She had been in the hospital for several weeks and was also a diabetic according to the centre for Covid-19 situation administration. Her Symptoms had been a cough, fever, and muscle pain.

Of the 78 new cases, 11 cases were discovered from people who had arrived in the country and were already in quarantine. 34 cases were found through active case finding with the highest number of 32 located in the Samut Sakhon province. 33 cases were detected at outpatient departments, with the highest number (16 cases) also found in the Samut Sakhon province and 13 found in Bangkok.

Thailand, in total has had 26,172 cases, of which 26,086 have recovered with 86 having succumbed to the virus. Worldwide, 488,414 new cases and 9,361 additional deaths were recorded, bringing the world total to 119.6 million cases and 2.6 million deaths.

The United States has been the hardest hit with Covid-19 and has had 29.9 million cases and 545,544 deaths. Brazil is now the second worst-hit country in the world with 85,665 new cases and 2,216 deaths reported yesterday, increasing the total number of cases overall in the country to just short of 11.5 million. The total number of deaths in Brazil now stands at 275,105

India is now ranked third with 11,333,728 million total cases and 158,483 total deaths and Russia is ranked 4th with 4,380,525 million cases and 91,696 deaths.

Source: Worldometer/Bangkok Post

Coronavirus News & Updates

10 new cases of Covid today in Thailand, all in quarantine

10 new cases of Covid today in Thailand, all in quarantine | The Thaiger

Thailand has 10 new cases of Covid-19 reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA). The infections were from those arriving from 8 different countries, with all being in quarantine. The new cases bring the total to 3,902 with the death toll remaining at 60. Germany, Sweden, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, US and India were the countries that the visitors have arrived from, with most having no symptoms upon entering Thailand.

A 55 year old from Germany who was a Dutch businessman tested positive in quarantine after arriving in Bangkok on November 6 without any symptoms.

A 30 year old Thai woman tested positive in quarantine with symptoms after arriving from Sweden on November 12 while a day later a 56 year old Swiss man tested positive after arriving from Switzerland with no symptoms. Another case was a 43 year old Thai masseuse who arrived from the Czech Republic on November 14. That person was also on the same flight as another previously confirmed case.

An engineer from Belgium tested positive after arriving on the same day as the Thai masseuse, and was on the same flight as another confirmed case. The Belgian displayed no symptoms. Again on the same day, a 15 year old Indian student tested positive after arriving in Bangkok. That student was also on a flight with a previously confirmed case.

2 Thai women, who also arrived on November 14 from the Netherlands tested positive. One was a 52 year old housewife with virus symptoms and the other was a 22 year old student with no symptoms. 2 more Thais returned from the US in which both tested positive on the same day as the others, with one displaying symptoms. The other, was a 61 year old retired official.

Globally, the amount of cases rose by 659,511 over the last 24 hours to 57.9 million. The death toll worldwide also rose to 1.37 million. The US remains as the country with the most cases, at 12.27 million, followed by India with just over 9 million. Thailand currently ranks 151st worldwide for the number of cases so far reported.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Coronavirus Thailand

8 new imported cases – Thai Covid update

8 new imported cases – Thai Covid update | The Thaiger

The CSSA in Thailand has reported 8 new imported cases of Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total amount of coronavirus infections since the pandemic began to 3,874. No additional deaths have been reported.

4 Thai nationals, 3 Indians, and 1 Egyptian made up the new imported cases, all identified whilst in quarantine. One Thai returnee from Belgium tested positive for the virus on her second test last Thursday. Another Thai woman who returned from the UAE also tested positive for the virus on her second test while displaying no symptoms. Another Thai woman returned from Egypt tested positive on Tuesday with the last Thai national woman testing positive after arriving from Switzerland on November 8.

3 Indian nationals, who were unrelated, tested positive after arriving on November 7. The final new case was an Egyptian man, who arrived on November 5, testing positive with no symptoms.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

No new cases today- Covid-19 update (July 7)

No new cases today- Covid-19 update (July 7) | The Thaiger

Today, there have been no new reported cases of Covid-19 in Thailand over the past 24 hours leaving the total amount of cases remaining at 3,195 with 58 deaths since the pandemic began. The number of recovered patients remains at 3,072, leaving 65 still hospitalized.

The Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration said that of the 3,195 accumulated cases, 2,444 contracted the disease locally, while 258 were diagnosed in state quarantine facilities. The Kingdom has had no new community transmissions over the past 43 days.

Globally, the number of cases rose by 182,490 over the past 24 hours to 11.74 million. The death toll also increased by 3,884 to 540,660.

The United States had the most cases at 3.04 million, increasing by 57,905 over the last 24 hours and the most deaths at 132,979, increasing by 410 since yesterday.

Brazil has seen the second-highest number of cases at 1.63 million, up by 21,486 over the last 24 hours, with 65,556 deaths. India has the third-highest number of cases with 720,346 cases and 20,174 deaths. Thailand currently ranks 99th in the world for the number of reported cases.

No new cases today- Covid-19 update (July 7) | News by The Thaiger

Screenshot from https://covid19.ddc.moph.go.th/en

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

