No new Covid-19 cases for Chonburi today | The Thaiger

Coronavirus Thailand

No new Covid-19 cases for Chonburi today

May Taylor

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

No new Covid-19 cases for Chonburi today
PHOTO: Sung Shin on Unsplash
Good news coming out of Chonburi, just east of Bangkok, as zero new cases of Covid-19 infections were reported today. The province, home to the popular seaside resort Pattaya, has had 86 cases in total since the virus first struck Thailand. 2 people have died and a further 22 are still undergoing hospital treatment. 62 patients have fully recovered.

The Pattaya News says the updated figures were reported on social media this morning. It’s understood that, as part of proactive testing being carried out in the province, over 2,000 people have been tested in the last few weeks. Of those, only 4 people who had been in close contact with Covid-19 patients, tested positive.

Pattaya is currently facing tight restrictions on movement in an effort to contain the virus. Access to the city is limited to those who live and work there only. Authorities plan to continue testing proactively, but to date, the infection does not appear to have taken a strong hold in the province.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Coronavirus Thailand

Baby becomes youngest Covid-19 patient to recover in Thailand

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

5 hours ago

on

April 23, 2020

By

Baby becomes youngest Covid-19 patient to recover in Thailand
PHOTO: Gulf Times

As of 10.45am today, Thailand has a reported 2,826 Covid-19 cases. 2,352, or 83% of those have recovered and been discharged from hospital.

Today we can add one more to that list – a 1 month old boy has become Thailand’s youngest coronavirus patient to successfully make a full recovery from Covid-19, after a team of medics used of a cocktail of antiviral drugs. The great news from the paediatrician who treated the child

After close consultation with experts, the team decided to use four antiviral drugs to treat the boy.

“The strategy used to treat the baby was to give him medication for 10 days. We conducted a health check on him every day, and after 3 to 5 days his X-rays showed signs of gradual recovery”

Infants, due to their undeveloped immune systems, are highly vulnerable to the virus. But despite the challenges with restrictions on treatments for infants under a year, the doctor said symptoms in young children tend to be less severe than in adults.

Thailand yesterday reported 15 new coronavirus cases and one new death, bringing the national total to 2,826 confirmed cases since the outbreak began and a total of 49 deaths.

Nine of Thailand’s 77 provinces remain virus-free, and many have reported no new cases in fourteen days or more. But despite the slowing of new cases, officials remain cautious, saying the best way to contain the virus is for the public to stay home and continue observing social distancing.

SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Reuters

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

2 Songkhla immigration officers infected with Covid-19, 70 at risk

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 day ago

on

April 22, 2020

By

2 Songkhla immigration officers infected with Covid-19, 70 at risk
PHOTO: thaivisa

2 immigration officials from the southern province of Songkhla are reported to be infected with Covid-19, putting about 70 others at risk after close contact with the officials. The provincial communicable disease committee made the announcement today.

The new cases, both officers working at the Sadao border checkpoint, brings the tally in the province to 39 after 2 weeks with no new infections.

The first of the new infections was detected on Monday, an officer returning from visiting relatives in Pattani. He was sent to Songkhlanagarind Hospital for treatment. The second tested positive this morning and was admitted to the same hospital.

The first officer had close contact with 10 provincial police officers: a lieutenant colonel, 3 captains and 6 with the rank of senior sergeant-major. All 10 have been placed in home isolation for 14 days.

About 60 others at the Sadao checkpoint have also been classified as being at risk. Samples have been taken from them for testing at the hospital.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Coronavirus Thailand

Thailand confirms 15 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death (Wednesday)

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 day ago

on

April 22, 2020

By

Thailand confirms 15 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death (Wednesday)
FILE PHOTO

Thai health officials have confirmed 15 new cases of Covid-19 and 1 death today. The new cases bring Thailand’s total to 2,826 since the outbreak began, of whom 2,352, or 83% have now been released from hospital and returned home. Today’s new death brings Thailand’s total to 49.

3 of the 15 were reported in Phuket. 2 school teachers and an elderly man bring the tally in the southern province to 196. All three lived in the same house in the Bang Tao subdistrict, an area with a high rate of infection.

Thailand confirms 15 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death (Wednesday)

In Chiang Rai, health officials report that 1 of the 9 virus patients who recovered has returned to hospital. A spokesman says the patient was suffering from a high fever and dizziness and was readmitted to hospital for further testing and treatment. Doctors haven’t confirmed whether his illness is a relapse of Covid-19, but say it’s possible the patient didn’t develop enough antibodies from the virus causing a relapse. Test results are pending.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

Thailand Covid-19 Stats

  • Total Cases: 2839
  • Active Cases: 359
  • Recovered: 2430
  • Deaths: 50
  • Last Updated: 23-04-2020 at 16:15

