No new Covid-19 cases for Chonburi today | The Thaiger

Good news coming out of Chonburi, just east of Bangkok, as zero new cases of Covid-19 infections were reported today. The province, home to the popular seaside resort Pattaya, has had 86 cases in total since the virus first struck Thailand. 2 people have died and a further 22 are still undergoing hospital treatment. 62 patients have fully recovered.

The Pattaya News says the updated figures were reported on social media this morning. It’s understood that, as part of proactive testing being carried out in the province, over 2,000 people have been tested in the last few weeks. Of those, only 4 people who had been in close contact with Covid-19 patients, tested positive.

Pattaya is currently facing tight restrictions on movement in an effort to contain the virus. Access to the city is limited to those who live and work there only. Authorities plan to continue testing proactively, but to date, the infection does not appear to have taken a strong hold in the province.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page