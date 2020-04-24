Health officials announce colour-coding for provinces based on virus risk | The Thaiger

Officials at the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration today announced a colour coding system for Thailand’s 77 provinces, based on the number of Covid-19 cases in each province or how long the province has gone without a new case being reported

According to The Nation Thailand, green provinces, those where no Covid-19 cases have been found, include: Nan, Kamphaeng Phet, Chainat, Trat, Phichit, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Bueng Kan, and Satun.

Light green provinces, where no Covid-19 patients have been found in the past 28 days, are: Phetchabun, Phrae, Sukhothai, Mahasarakham, Yasothon, Roi Et, Chanthaburi, Lop Buri, Uthai Thani, and Udon Thani

Light orange provinces, where no new Covid-19 patients have been found in the past 14 days, are: Phetchaburi, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Nayok, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Rayong, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Saraburi, Suphanburi, Sa Kaeo, Trang, Chiang Rai, Kalasin, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Mae Hong Son, Tak, Phitsanulok, Surin, Nong Khai, Nong Bua, Lampang, Lampang, Lamphun, Uttaradit, Amnat Charoen, Mukdahan, Si Saket, Sakon Nakhon and Ubon Ratchathani.

Orange provinces, or those with cases in the past 14 days, are: Chachoengsao, Nakhon Sawan, Prachinburi, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Phayao, Loei, Nakhon Phanom, Surat Thani, Phang Nga, Phatthalung, and Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Red provinces, where Covid-19 patients have been found in the past seven days, are: Khon Kaen, Krabi, Bangkok, Chonburi, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Phuket, Yala, Songkhla, Narathiwat, Pattani, Chumphon.

No colour-coded map is available at this time but The Thaiger will bring you an update as it becomes available.

SOURCE: The Nation Thailand