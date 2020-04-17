Phuket reports 1 new Covid-19 case (Friday) | The Thaiger

Coronavirus Phuket
Phuket reports 1 new Covid-19 case (Friday)
Health officials in Phuket today reported 1 new Covid-19 case, up from yesterday’s zero cases. But still a first since the initial 5 cases were reported on March 20 after weeks of denials. This continues an encouraging downward trend: 3 cases were reported Wednesday, down from Tuesday’s 10 which was the first time new cases reached double digits since April 5. 13 cases were reported on April 3.
The latest cases is an 83 year old Thai woman, an 83 years old housewife. She lives in the same house as the confirmed patient #189 in Bang Tao area, Cherngtalay Subdistrict. There are potentially 15 people exposed to high risk.
Phuket’s total infections now stand at 192. 92 patients remain in hospital, while 99 have recovered and been discharged. 134 patients are still awaiting test results.
Although Phuket has the highest infection rate per capita in Thailand, it has reported only 1 death from the virus (although there remains conjecture whether the man died of injuries he sustained from a road accident before he was later found to be positive for Covid-19). The Hungarian man concealed his history of visiting the island’s Bangla Road red light district, a hotzone of infections until the entire Patong district was officially shut down on April 5.
SOURCE: Newshawk Phuket
Phuket reports no new Covid-19 cases (Thursday)
Health officials in Phuket today reported no new Covid-19 cases, a first since the first cases were reported on March 20 after weeks of denials. This continues an encouraging downward trend: 3 cases were reported yesterday, down from Tuesday’s 10 which was the first time new cases reached double digits since 10 were reported on April 5. 13 cases were reported on April 3.
Phuket’s total infections thus remain at 191. 105 remainin hospital, while 85 have recovered and been discharged.
Although Phuket has the highest infection rate per capita in Thailand, it has reported only 1 death from the virus (although there remains conjecture whether the man died of injuries he sustained from a road accident before he was later found to be positive for Covid-19). The Hungarian man concealed his history of visiting the island’s Bangla Road red-light district, a hotzone of infections until the entire Patong district was officially shut down on April 5.
It was announced yesterday Phuket is to have a new governor, though the date of the transfer is yet to be revealed. No reason has been given but there has been dissent both from critics who thought he acted too slowly, and others who say the measures from Provincial HQ have been too harsh.
Phuket’s Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana will be shifted to Petchaburi province, southwest of Bangkok, where he will serve as governor. Petchaburi’s current governor will become the governor of Chaiyaphum province in Issan, and Chaiyaphum’s current governor, Narong Woonchiew, will arrive on the island to replace Governor Phakaphong. The transfer order will become effective when the transfers are published in the Royal Gazette.
Governors are shuffled around every 18 months to 2 years and are appointed directly by the Thai Cabinet. The move is an unusual decision, especially with Phuket deep in a ‘lockdown’ situation and sealed off from other provinces.
SOURCE: Newshawk Phuket
Phuket’s new Covid-19 cases fall to 2 (Monday)
Phuket has confirmed 2 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus today (Monday), half of yesterday’s 4 cases and equal to Saturday’s, as the numbers continue a downward trend.
Phuket has virtually sealed itself off, with all roads, ports. As of Friday even the airport officially closed. The governor announced an alcohol ban on Friday night as well, effective until further notice, and travel between the island’s 17 sub-districts is severely restricted starting today.
Here are the details of today’s cases…
Case 177: A 50 year old Thai man, a food vendor in the Bang Tao area. He has a history of close contact with confirmed case 161. 6 of his contacts are considered at high risk and are being sought by authorities.
Case 178: A 40 year old Thai masseuese in Patong who worked closely with with confirmed case number 131 This patient was found by what is being deemed “aggressive screening.”
Phuket has reported no fatalities from the virus in the past 24 hours.
The graphic reads…
The government will conduct body temperature scans in the Karon sub-district to screen for Covid-19 and provide food for registered citizens, which will be distributed to homes on these dates…
• 13 – 14 Apr 63 Karon Community
• 15 April 63, Bangla Community
• 16-17 April 63, Khok Chang Community
• 18-20 April 63 Kata Community
• 21-22 April 63, Kok Tanot-Kata Noi Community
Please prepare an identification card To show to the staff. The schedule may be changed as appropriate.
SOURCE: Newshawk Phuket
Fortress Phuket: The island ‘on hold’ as it contains Covid-19
Starting today, Phuket goes into a stringent ‘lockdown’ phase which will restrict travel between all sub-districts and districts around the island. An alcohol ban is also in place until further notice. That started on Saturday, April 11.
The new restriction are now in play until April 26. During this time, unless you have exceptional medical or emergency circumstances, or government exemptions, you won’t be allowed to travel from your district or sub-district. There are 17 of these sub-districts in Phuket.
From the notice from the Phuket governor last Friday, he clearly wants Phuketians and visitors to stay in their homes as much as possible. But you are permitted to move within your sub-district for the purpose of buying food and other essential items. Deliveries of most essential service, including food, will still be allowed as well, but probably only within the same sub-district.
Public health workers will be moving door-to-door around the province to take the temperature of every occupant and check on their welfare. Anyone with a fever will be isolated, according to the Phuket Public Health Department. Phuket International Airport was closed to all commercial airline traffic last Friday. Cargo flights are still landing under strict inspection protocols. Food and other essential items, and most deliveries, are still allowed across the Sarasin Bridge connection between the island and the mainland.
This is NOT a 24 hour curfew where people are completely confined to their home. You can still buy essential items and food supplies or seek medical attention. We would suggest to any expat or visiting readers in Phuket to carry their passport and other vital medical or supporting documentation with them when they venture outside for shopping. The current nighttime curfew hours remain, as per the National Emergency decree.
The island’s number of new cases has levelled out and started dropping over the past week. There are currently 176 cases on Covid-19 identified on the island.

