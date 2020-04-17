Phuket reports 1 new Covid-19 case (Friday) | The Thaiger

Health officials in Phuket today reported no new Covid-19 cases, a first since the first cases were reported on March 20 after weeks of denials. This continues an encouraging downward trend: 3 cases were reported yesterday, down from Tuesday’s 10 which was the first time new cases reached double digits since 10 were reported on April 5. 13 cases were reported on April 3.

Phuket’s total infections thus remain at 191. 105 remainin hospital, while 85 have recovered and been discharged.

Although Phuket has the highest infection rate per capita in Thailand, it has reported only 1 death from the virus (although there remains conjecture whether the man died of injuries he sustained from a road accident before he was later found to be positive for Covid-19). The Hungarian man concealed his history of visiting the island’s Bangla Road red-light district, a hotzone of infections until the entire Patong district was officially shut down on April 5.

It was announced yesterday Phuket is to have a new governor, though the date of the transfer is yet to be revealed. No reason has been given but there has been dissent both from critics who thought he acted too slowly, and others who say the measures from Provincial HQ have been too harsh.

Phuket’s Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana will be shifted to Petchaburi province, southwest of Bangkok, where he will serve as governor. Petchaburi’s current governor will become the governor of Chaiyaphum province in Issan, and Chaiyaphum’s current governor, Narong Woonchiew, will arrive on the island to replace Governor Phakaphong. The transfer order will become effective when the transfers are published in the Royal Gazette.

Governors are shuffled around every 18 months to 2 years and are appointed directly by the Thai Cabinet. The move is an unusual decision, especially with Phuket deep in a ‘lockdown’ situation and sealed off from other provinces.

SOURCE: Newshawk Phuket