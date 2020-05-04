“Arrivals from Phuket have been screened for virus” – Interior Ministry | The Thaiger

Coronavirus Phuket
“Arrivals from Phuket have been screened for virus” – Interior Ministry
Following concerns raised in a number of destination provinces, the Interior Ministry has moved to reassure people that everyone leaving the island of Phuket to head home to the provinces has been screened for the Covid-19 virus.
The Bangkok Post reports that a number of citizens elsewhere in the country became concerned when seeing footage of heavy traffic and long queues at the Tha Chatchai checkpoint over the weekend, but the permanent secretary for the Interior reassures them that there is nothing to fear.
“They have been instructed to carry their medical certificate with them on their journeys.”
He says 3,600 people left Phuket yesterday, 70% of whom were headed to 11 southern provinces and the remainder to other parts of the country. Others are still caught in the tambon lock-down as they live in sub-districts that are yet to re-open.
“All of them want to leave Phuket but not everyone has been able to do so as three out of the 17 sub-districts have yet to grant permission to leave.”
It’s understood that at least 50,000 Phuket residents have informed officials that they are now unemployed and requesting permission to leave the island and return to their provinces.
Chatchai points out that unless there is no other option, an announcement in the Royal Gazette still urges people not to travel if at all possible. Exceptions are being made for events such as funerals, but those making the journey will need special permission and proof they are authorised to do so.
Phuket remains a “red zone” province, with 220 confirmed cases to date and 2 deaths. There have been no new cases reported today.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Phuket departees “spread coronavirus to his province” – Krabi deputy governor
As thousands of non-residents left Phuket over the weekend, one of the neighbouring officials was quick to air his feelings about Phuket departees entering his province. The deputy governor of Krabi province, Somkuan Khan-ngern, claimed that “they had spread coronavirus to his province”.
Later he retracted the comment and apologised to the media saying that his comments were “a thoughtless accusation, made during an inspection of screening checkpoint in Ao Nang”. He said he had no intention to offend the people of Phuket.
The deputy governor had also reportedly refused to allow people from Phuket to enter Krabi.
The Phuket provincial administration has been allowing thousands of migrant workers and non-resident Thais to return to leave the island their home provinces. They had been stranded in Phuket, mostly without work, after the Phuket governor sealed off the land, sea and air borders of the island in early April. Some 40,000+ people have already registered, approximately 10% of the island’s population.
Those who want to leave are being told to apply for a “Fit to Travel” permits from the provincial administration, which then have to shown to officials at the Tha Chatchai checkpoint on departure, checkpoints along the way, and their destinations.
Since Phuket has the second highest total number of infections, after Bangkok, people leaving the island are subject to 14 day quarantine when they arrive at their destination.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Rush for fit-to-travel documents for people leaving Phuket
Authorities announced yesterday that those who want to leave Phuket by road must register online no later than Friday, May 8, to obtain fit-to-travel certificates. While the southern province of Phuket remains closed to entry, authorities have begun allowing people to leave. Tens of thousands, both tourists and Thais from other provinces, have been trapped on the island since it was officially closed in March. Many recently unemployed tourism and hospitality workers have been without income or even secure accommodation since then.
The announcement came after pandemonium on Friday when hundreds of vehicles attempting to leave the province led to traffic jams that stretched for kilometres. That afternoon, authorities once again closed the Tha Chatchai checkpoint and announced that no more would be allowed to leave until today.
When outbound road travel does finally resume, every driver and passenger will have to show a fit-to-travel certificate at the checkpoint, where the island links with Phang Nga province and the Thai mainland.
Outgoing governor Phakaphong Tavipatana said authorities were trying to help the thousands left stranded when the province closed its borders a month ago, banning both entry and exit, to curb the spread of Covid-19.
Phakaphong sought the advice of the Interior Ministry in Bangkok on how to handle the exodus. Officials said Phuket authorities must provide a list of returnees and their destination provinces. Each destination province must also issue a document to guarantee that those on the list have been screened by disease control officials or have been in self-quarantine in Phuket for 14 days before their travel.
Authorities have now opened online registration for health certification via www.phuket.go.th/FIT-to-Travel for those wanting to leave the province, said Mr Phakaphong.
Applicants will be required to enter their 13-digit national ID or passport number and personal information, their destination and vehicle details. If approved, they will receive fit-to-travel certificates. They will have to show this certificate to officers at Tha Chatchai when they leave the island.
Registration can also be made and certificates received at the Muang, Kathu and Thalang district offices, and the tambon Sri Soonthon and Wichit municipal offices.
Phuket’s chief of police says around 40,000 people have registered so far to leave the island.
The deadline has predictably caused a rush for the certificates, and as crowds gathered at Tha Chatchai yesterday, about 100 police including anti-riot officers were deployed to keep order.
The chief sought the public’s cooperation, stressing that everyone must register online and print out forms to be signed by representatives of the governor and public health chief. Once they present approved forms at Tha Chatchai, they’ll receive a queue number for onward travel.
Authorities’ original plan was to allow a maximum of 5,000 people to leave the island each day.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Phuket’s Bang Tao tambon erupts over continued restrictions
Angry villagers gathered in The Bang Tao subdistrict of the southern province of Phuket today to protest continued travel restrictions on their tambon and demand the right to travel more freely, like much of the rest of Phuket. The Muslim-majority beachside community of Bang Tao has become the island’s hotzone for Covid-19 infections since the closure of the Patong municipality and its Bangla Road walking street.
The Bang Tao area in particular has seen the vast majority of new infections in recent weeks, and half of Thailand’s 6 new cases today were reported from the Bang Tao community.
On Thursday, Phuket’s outgoing governor Phakaphong Tavipatana issued a special order announcing that the ‘Tambon Lockdown’ would end at midnight, “but 5 key areas of concern were to remain under ‘lockdown’ conditions, including two villages in Bang Tao”.
Villagers gathered in front of the tambon’s Tesco Lotus store on M.474 Srisutthon Road Road and mobbed the checkpoint, shouting and demanding travel restrictions and checkpoints be removed. Many said they’re unable to go to work in neighbouring subdistricts because of the lockdown.
The Mayor of the Thalang sub-district, Cherngtalay’s chief of police and numerous village headmen and elders were called in to resolve the issue and heard from villagers that the officers managing the checkpoints are being too strict. They requested personnel familiar with the area and local people and customs, and who could show some flexibility in allowing travel.
After listening to the authorities and their own village elders, the gathering dispersed peaceably at around 6:30 pm.
Video can of the event can be seen be seen HERE.
SOURCES: Newshawk Phuket | Phuket Andaman News
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
"Arrivals from Phuket have been screened for virus" – Interior Ministry
Phuket departees "spread coronavirus to his province" – Krabi deputy governor
