Stranded, broke and hungry, German pensioner gets help from Bangkok philanthropist | The Thaiger

Stranded, broke and hungry, German pensioner gets help from Bangkok philanthropist
A German pensioner, stranded by the Covid-19 crisis and a lack of outbound flights, broke and hungry in Bangkok’s Khao San Road area, has become the latest beneficiary of a well known Thai philanthropist.
The 66 year old man told wealthy realtor and hotel developer Surat Wongcharnsin he was hungry and stranded with just 20 baht. Surat took pity and handed over 1,000 baht.
The story appeared on the Facebook page of the charity clinic in Bangkok’s Banglampho, Bangkok, run by the tycoon. The page advertises that the clinic will treat you for one baht.
Surat said he went to Khao San Road where a “foreign guy” approached him saying that he recognised his clinic because he had been there. He showed him a bag bearing the cut-price clinic’s logo. The pensioner said he had gone to the German embassy for help but found it shuttered. He said he only had a few baht to buy something to eat and produced 20 baht as proof.
Asked where he was staying and when he thought he’d get back to Europe the German said that he was in a guest house and was supposed to fly out on Monday, but there are no planes.
Surat was moved to reach into his own pocket and give the beleaguered tourist 1,000 baht, along with a cheery invitation to lunch at his soup kitchen on Sunday.
SOURCE: thaivisa | Spring News
TAT and Michelin Guide team up to deliver thanks to healthcare workers
The Tourism Authority of Thailand and the local Michelin Guide are coming together to support local restaurants while offering “gratitude and thanks” to first responders in the healthcare field for being so vigilant during the Covid-19 global pandemic.
The corporate duo will deliver a total of 1,800 food boxes from 18 Michelin starred restaurants from Bib Gourmand and The Plate Michelin restaurants featured in “Michelin Guide Bangkok, Chiang Mai Phuket & Phang-Nga 2020” to healthcare workers at nine hospitals across Bangkok.
The food boxes are being delivered to Rajavithi Hospital, Ramathibodi Hospital, King Mongkut Memorial Hospital, Chulalongkorn Hospital, Vajira Hospital, Siriraj Hospital, Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute, Phra Nang Klao Hospital and Thammasat University Hospital.
Signature dishes will be provided from two Michelin starred Sorn and R-Haan; one Michelin starred Khao, Saneh Jaan, Chim By Siam Wisdom and Saawaan; Bib Gourmand Thai Niyom, Klang Suan, Gai Tord Jae Kee, The Local, Poon Lert Room, 100 Mahaseth, Pad Thai Fai Ta Lu, and The Plate Michelin Sri Trat, Je Ngor, Somtum Der, Baan and Supanniga.
The Michelin Guide Thailand is a project between TAT and the Michelin Travel Partner covering the period from 2017 – 2021 to promote gastronomy tourism throughout Thailand.
UPDATE: Thai Returnee from Indonesia commits suicide on last day of quarantine
A 51 year old Muslim man from Thailand’s deep south was set to be released from quarantine today but tragically jumped to his death from the 8th floor of a state hospital in Samut Prakan this morning.
Police arrived at the scene in Bang Ya Phraek around 2.30am this morning where they found the body of a man in a pool of blood on the second floor hospital terrace. Hi body was sent to the Forensic Medicine Institute for autopsy.
The man was from Narathiwat in the deep south of Thailand and was among the group of 76 Muslim men who recently returned from Indonesia, with over half testing positive for Coronavirus last week. When he returned to Thailand at Suvarnabhumi Airport he was required to spend 14 days under supervised quarantine.
Yesterday was his 13th day in quarantine. He tested negative for Covid-19 and was due to be released today but before that could happen, tragedy struck.
According to police reports, the man became irate early this morning causing his three roommates to lock him out of the room. Reports say that he began destroying property around him prompting the nurse on duty to call for security.
The guards tried to calm him down, reminding him that he would be discharged in the morning, but in his state of hysteria, he ran to the window on the 8th floor (Bangkok Post reports 5th floor however PPTC HD 36 reports 8th floor) and leapt to his death.
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
SOURCES: PPTV HD 36 | Chiang Mai Times | Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crackdown on mask hoarders as police seek Facebook admin for defamation – VIDEO
UPDATE: The Technology Crime Suppression Division of Thailand is working with police to search for more suspects involved in a network connected to the March 31 arrest of Phanyot Paradonraphab, chief of the little known Paradonraphab political party. Phanyot allegedly imported 513,300 masks illegally under a company he opened called Thai Health International and managed to sell more than 640,000, making a cool 14 million baht in cash. He has been released on bail as he is not considered a flight risk (seeing there are no flights at the moment).
Phanyot was linked to 2 other men who were arrested for allegedly hoarding 200 million face masks and is one of the key players in the market. Police are expanding their investigation to find other ‘accomplices’.
The first suspect, Sornsuvee “Boy” Pooraveenasawatchari, has broad political connections and is accused of promoting the products and manipulating the market. Working as an aide to deputy agriculture minister and MP Thamanat Prompao, he was also arrested for inputting false information into a computer system about face mask sales.
The second suspect, a former candidate for the Paradonraphab Party, Anonvat Vorametchayangkoon, was arrested last week in connection with the case, along with 100 boxes of face masks. Anonvat claims he bought the masks from Phanyot for resale.
Now, police are seeking the operators of a Facebook page, “Mam Pho Dam” or “Queen of Spades,” for defamation and spreading false information, after a complaint from Sornsuvee. The site admin has made a post on Thursday accusing the police of unfair treatment.
“Is this a reward for the risk I had taken? Do they really want to make me a culprit? I’m totally upset about this. Why go after me? Go after those who have cheated the country. Don’t drag me into any dirty political games.”
As of this morning the page has been shut down. An open message sent by the page’s owner to PM Prayut Chan-o-cha via Thai Rath reads…
Dear PM Prayut,
This is Mam Po Dum, do you remember me? I was the admin of a small page, a page that you once commented was a good one that helped people for a long time. But now the “Queen” is in confusion, accused that our information is fake and I must reveal my identity. Instead of going after the people involved, just check their bank accounts, you will certainly find who you are looking for: “Boy.”
He is an easy going guy and “innocent” then you allowed the authorities to attack him finding the details to find the missing face mask, all that ‘Boy’ did was post information on the page.” Please inform your subordinate that the ‘Queen’ will not go to TCSD and use your full authority to make me go die instead for the accused. I think I should receive goodwill from the government because we were pursuing where the missing masks went, but it turns out that you want to summon me instead. Is this correct PM Uncle Tu? I will just leave it like this.
Thank you,
Mam Po Dum”
Police defended their investigation, describing it as “routine.”
“The Mam Pho Dam page might think it’s doing the country a good service but if damages another party with what could be false information, police also need to investigate this.”
“We have relatively clear evidence that the page posted false information. The page reposted information from Sornsuvee, which is already known to be false. Therefore, the page is punishable under the Computer Crime Act.”
“What! If the one who tells the truth is called a culprit, then where can I find justice in this country?”
A video supplied by Mam Pho Dam to Thai media (in Thai) can be seen HERE.
Meanwhile, yesterday a team of commerce officials and police raided a mask factory in Samut Prakan, just south of Bangkok, following a tip that it allegedly produced, sold or purchased masks without permission.
“The factory’s executives will be charged with failing to inform the authorities about their costs and the location of their warehouses.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Khaosod English
