Covid-19 update: 6 new cases, lowest in over a month; no new deaths (Friday) | The Thaiger

Coronavirus Thailand
Covid-19 update: 6 new cases, lowest in over a month; no new deaths (Friday)
A spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration today announced just 6 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, the lowest in over a month, and no deaths in the previous 24 hours. The total number of cases since the beginning of the outbreak thus rose to 2,960. Deaths remain at 54 for the third consecutive day.
CCSA Spokesman Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin says of the new cases, 5 were found during proactive testing in the southern Yala province and 1 got infected at a Bangkok market.
Meanwhile, 32 more people have fully recovered and returned home, taking the total of patients under medical care below 200 for the first time in months. Thailand’s recovery rate is now is 92%
As of today, the total number of confirmed cases in the country stands at 2,960, with 187 still under treatment and 54 deaths. The highest number of confirmed cases in the last 28 days have been reported in Bangkok and the deep South provinces. Globally, there have been more than 3.5 million confirmed cases and around 233,000 deaths.
More than 400 Thais will return home from different countries over the next two days. Today, 165 will return from Singapore and 38 from Nepal, and tomorrow 55 will return from Kazakhstan, 35 from Netherlands and 130 from the United Arab Emirates. Meanwhile, 371 Thai nationals in neighbouring countries registered and 282 returned yesterday: 34 from Myanmar, 10 from Laos, 24 from Cambodia, and 371 from Malaysia, of whom 89 were unregistered. Officials warn that the large numbers of returnees will likely result in higher daily case numbers, as some returnees may be infected.
Taweesin reports that people are undergoing state quarantine in 765 areas. Since April 10, 7,628 people have been placed in state quarantine and another 439 were added yesterday. Of that total, 1,706 have returned home, leaving behind 5,922. Currently, quarantine facilities can accommodate 15,170 people.
With more people travelling, Taweesilp is concerned about the virus spreading. He urges travellers to stay safe by wearing masks, cleaning their hands, and maintaining a safe distance from others.
He urgently asked people to help take care of those at risk of depression and suicide. He said in such cases, people must contact mental health officers or related official for help.
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
SOURCE: The Nation Thailand
Coronavirus Thailand
Thailand Covid-19 update: 7 new cases, no new deaths (Thursday)
The spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, announced this morning that Thailand had only 7 new cases of the Covid-19 nationwide in the previous 24 hours.
3 of the new cases were imported, meaning that they came from Thai nationals returning to the country from overseas. All were immediately quarantined. Only 4 cases came from local transmission, 3 in Phuket and 1 in Krabi.
There were no additional deaths reported, and the tally remains at 54.
Thailand now has a total of 2,954 cases in total since the beginning of the outbreak in January. Of those, 2,687 have fully recovered, with 22 released from hospitals in the past 24 hours.
Dr Taweesilp noted that it’s the first time no new cases were reported involving close contact with previous patients, all cases were found through proactive testing.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News | The Nation Thailand

Coronavirus Phuket
Sub-district restrictions remain intact for 5 locations in Phuket
Phuket’s outgoing Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana has confirmed that the island’s sub-district lockdowns will end tonight (or technically at 4am Friday morning because of the national curfews). But five ‘at risk’ locations on the island will remain closed off with checkpoints to curb any further re-ignition of the Covid-19 infections on the island.
3 more cases were announced for the island earlier this morning, all in the Bang Tao district on the west coast. The order, issued last night apparently confirms that travelling between sub-districts (tambons) will be allowed.
The orders come amongst a day of confusion as conflicting messages are argued on social media and the specifics of government and provincial orders contradict each other. So many of the previous orders had a sunset clause of midnight tonight (April 30) leaving the various government institutions to extend existing orders or modify them.
On Phuket, these locations will remain in a ‘lockdown’ situation until further notice…
Cherngtalay
• Baan Bang Tao Nai, in Moo 2
• Baan Haad Surin, in Moo 3
• Baan Bang Tao Nok, in Moo 5
Koh Kaew
• Pracha Samakhee village in Baan Bang Khu, in Moo 2
Patong
• Bangla walking street
Wichit
• Chaofa Garden Home village
Rassada
• Soi Bang Che Lao, in Moo 2
Sumarising parts of the orders issued by the Phuket Governor…
As per the existing restrictions, no people or vehicles can enter or exit of these areas, excepting emergency and essential services, medical, telecommunications and postal services. Also exempted are the delivery of consumer goods, and on-duty police and government officials.
If people have an urgent need to travel out of the areas, they must first obtain permission and paperwork from their District Chief to present at the checkpoints.
People living in these ‘at risk’ areas are asked to avoid leaving their homes.
“If you need to go out, please wear a face mask and avoid places where people get together.”
Phuket Provincial Health Office officers will continue testing people of residents in these designated areas.
Last night the Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha issued a notice explaining that all provincial and health orders issued to prevent the spread of Covid-19 will be extended past April 30, until further notice.
Coronavirus Thailand
Phuket Covid-19 update: 3 new cases, 3 more recovered (Thursday)
PHOTO: Phuket 101
The southern province of Phuket has reported 3 new Covid-19 infections, up from none yesterday, bringing the total on the island to 217 since the outbreak began. All 3 new cases are inthe Bang Tao subdistrict, which has become the latest hot zone since the closure of Patong and its famous Bangla Road red light district.
Phuket has the highest rate of infection per capita in Thailand, and the second highest in actual reported numbers, after Bangkok. 2 more deaths caused by the virus have been reported on the island.
These are the details of today’s new cases…
Case 215: 53 year old Thai man, a driver for a hotel who lives in Bang Tao. This case was a high risk individual due to his contact with another confirmed case in Bang Tao, though at the moment he shows no symptoms.
Case 216: 19 year old Thai man, a religious student at a school in Bang Tao with a history of close contact with confirmed case 215. He is also asymptomatic.
Case 217: A 31 year old Thai man, a teacher of religion with a history of close contact with confirmed case 215 Also asymptomatic.
3 more people have recovered and been allowed to return home, for a total of 176. Currently 38 people remain in hospital with 2 a in critical state.
SOURCE: Newshawk Phuket
SOURCE: Newshawk Phuket
