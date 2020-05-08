Bangkok hospitals use baby face shields, US health officials say it could be dangerous | The Thaiger

image
image
Coronavirus Thailand

Bangkok hospitals use baby face shields, US health officials say it could be dangerous

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

4 hours ago

 on 

PHOTO: Nation Thailand
While Bangkok hospitals say they are protecting newborn babies from the coronavirus with baby-sized face shields, health authorities in the US disagree with the move, and even claim it could be dangerous.

The US Centre of Disease Control says an infant face shield could increase the risk of sudden infant death syndrome as well as suffocation or strangulation.

Since infants and newborns often toss and turn in bed, the nose and mouth could become blocked by the face shield and suffocate, according to a CDC report on the matter.

“Parts of the shield can also get caught around the neck and cause them to suffocate.”

They say that there is no data supporting the use of infant face shields for protection against the coronavirus.

SOURCE: US Centre of Disease Control

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

