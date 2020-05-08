Bangkok hospitals use baby face shields, US health officials say it could be dangerous | The Thaiger

While Bangkok hospitals say they are protecting newborn babies from the coronavirus with baby-sized face shields, health authorities in the US disagree with the move, and even claim it could be dangerous.

The US Centre of Disease Control says an infant face shield could increase the risk of sudden infant death syndrome as well as suffocation or strangulation.

Since infants and newborns often toss and turn in bed, the nose and mouth could become blocked by the face shield and suffocate, according to a CDC report on the matter.

“Parts of the shield can also get caught around the neck and cause them to suffocate.”

They say that there is no data supporting the use of infant face shields for protection against the coronavirus.

SOURCE: US Centre of Disease Control