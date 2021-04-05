Chon Buri sees 7 more Covid infections today, 5 foreigners | Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Chon Buri sees 7 more Covid infections today, 5 foreigners
Thailand’s Chon Buri province, which features the tourist city of Pattaya, is seeing 7 more Covid-19 infections today. The Chon Buri Public Health Office made the announcement after seeing 8 infections just yesterday. The new infections are worrying officials, who say they are the most the province has seen in 3 months.
Japanese nationals claimed 5 of the infections today, which are linked to Bangkok entertainment venues. The other 2 infections are that of Thai nationals, 1 being linked to the foreign cluster, while the other being unrelated. The other Thai national came to the province for Covid-19 treatment from Samut Prakan, but it is being considered a new infection in Chon Buri.
Yesterday, the Japanese Embassy announced that the Japanese ambassador to Thailand has been infected with Covid-19, but officials have not linked that case with the recent cluster. Chon Buri officials say the new infections are directly linked to the entertainment venues in Bangkok and advised residents to avoid such places.
110 people who were in close contact with the infectious patients have been traced, isolated and tested with officials saying testing is ongoing. The new cases come 5 days before the start of Thailand’s New Year of Songkran, the biggest holiday celebrated in the Kingdom annually.
This year, Songkran will look a bit different thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, with the government banning water-splashing, which is a hallmark activity of Songkran. The government says more traditional activities can go ahead, such as congregating at temples during certain days of the new year holiday, but the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has stressed that people should adhere to Covid health measures such as mask wearing and social distancing.
Thailand has recently announced its reopening to 11 groups of travellers, who may be able to undergo a shortened quarantine of 7 days, if they can prove they have been fully inoculated against the Covid virus. Those who are from countries which feature a Covid variant, still have to adhere to the 14 day quarantine requirement, even if they have been fully vaccinated.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Chon Buri
Banquet for ghosts held in Chon Buri cemetery – some food left over
To fulfill a woman’s dying wish, townspeople in the Panthong district of Chon Buri hosted an elaborate banquet for ghosts in a local cemetery this week. The 36-table extravaganza was set up 43 year old Tanawan Choti. His mother had asked him to give a free banquet for all the ghosts of her friends and family that had died before her… a welcome party to the afterlife.
Tanawan honoured his mother’s request earlier this week before she passed away, with a no-expense-spared feast featuring food and drinks, luxury dishes and silverware, and entertainment for the ghosts of honour. Living speech-makers imparted their best wishes to the Chon Buri ghosts. The locals set up the 36 tables for a Chinese-style banquet and entertained the guests for about an hour.
A local event food service worker said that, despite years in the industry, this was the first ghost dinner he’d catered for. He said he found it “abnormal to serve the paranormal and was left with a ghastly feeling working in the cemetery”. (We figure there was quite a lot of food left over as well.)
While graveyards are not common in Thailand, since Buddhists cremate their dead, burials still occur amongst descendants of Chinese-Thai people. Regardless of religion or heritage, belief in ghosts or other paranormal phenomenon is common throughout Thailand. Spirit houses are frequently built outside local homes for ghosts to live in, and serviced every day with fresh offerings.
While the otherworldly banquet may be viewed by some with confusion or scepticism, the feast did have a real-world happy ending, Eakkaluck explained…
“After finishing the banquet ceremony, the food was given to poor people in the area as unfortunately, it appeared the ghosts could not actually consume earthly substances.”
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Crime
ASQ hotel scam: Thai woman allegedly sold bogus quarantine package for 35,000 baht
A Thai woman in Chon Buri was arrested for allegedly posting a fake advertisement for a Alternative State Quarantine Hotel and selling the bogus package deal for 35,000 baht to a foreigner who was planning to travel to Thailand.
An African woman, who had been preparing for a trip to Thailand with her son, reported the alleged scam to the Thai Immigration Bureau. The woman says she had paid for the hotel room in full to a woman who claimed to be the hotel manager and then was unable to reach the “manager.” Reports say she later realised the hotel was not a certified ASQ facility.
The Thai woman, identified in reports as Amy, also had a warrant out for her arrest in Ayutthaya for alleged fraud. Immigration police arrested Amy in Chon Buri’s Mueang district. Reports do not go into detail about the previous charges, but police say Amy admitted to being a member of a crime network and was paid 1,000 baht per day.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Drugs
Suspected drug dealer nabbed with 2,000 methamphetamine pills after motorbike crash
A suspected drug dealer was arrested after he crashed his motorbike while attempting to flee from police in Chon Buri. Police later seized 500 grams of crystal meth along with 2,000 methamphetamine pills from the man’s home. The suspected drug dealer, Sonthaya “Boy” Suwan, was injured in the accident, but reports do not go into detail about his condition.
After arresting Boy, police searched his home in the Samet area of the Mueang district and found the methamphetamine. Boy will likely face charges of illegal possession of Category 1 drugs with the intent to sell.
Police say Boy confessed to trafficking narcotics. Boy allegedly told police that he was a delivery man, or “drug mule,” and was paid 1,000 baht to 10,000 baht per delivery. He says he never knew who exactly he worked for, or how to directly contact his superiors in the drug trade.
The bust came just a few days after a roadblock set up to find drugs ended in a shootout in Chon Buri between police and a man carrying 30 meth pills.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
