Can Phuket survive? Interview with Bill Barnett | VIDEO | The Thaiger

Can Phuket survive? Interview with Bill Barnett | VIDEO
Interview with Bill Barnett from c9Hotelworks. Phuket has now been hit with a 3rd major crisis, each one more profound than the long-term effects from the 2004 tsunami. Now the island has new restrictions imposed on arrivals on the southern island, imposed by the Phuket Provincial Authority.
US jobs market stumbles back into decline
The labour market for the world’s largest economy is heading back into reverse mode after slowly chugging back into gear over the past 8 months, following the March stock crash and initial impacts of the US state lockdown measures.. The December report was the first drop since April figures, providing the strongest evidence of the impact of the huge number of Covid-19 infections weighing on the economy.
“Nonfarm payrolls” in the US fell by 140,000 in December, the data published by the US Bureau of Labour Statistics showed yesterday. This reading follows November’s increase of 336,000 (revised from 245,000) and missed the market expectation of +71,000 by a wide margin.
Further details of the publication revealed that the Unemployment Rate stayed unchanged at 6.7% and the Average Hourly Earnings rose by 0.8% on a monthly basis.
“Nonfarm payroll employment is a compiled name for goods, construction and manufacturing companies in the US. It does not include farm workers, private household employees, or non-profit organisation employees.”
The weakness in the US jobs market largely reflects job cuts at restaurants and hospitality venues impacted by revised restrictions.
The President-elect will inherit an economy that’s down almost 10 million jobs compared with before the pandemic. The pace of hiring will be hard-pressed to accelerate until a meaningful portion of the general population is vaccinated, with distribution in the US running slower than planned and potentially holding back the recovery.
Other parts of the US labour market held up in last month’s figures. Retail, professional and business services, construction and manufacturing all posted job gains, indicating much of the economy continues to stagger back to economic health. The number of unemployed Americans who permanently lost a job declined to a four-month low of 3.37 million.
Michael Gapen, chief U.S. economist at Barclays says parts of the US economy continue to show some resilience.
“Outside of consumer-facing sectors the remainder of the economy continues to show resilience. It does show that if we can get control of the pandemic, then we can restore economic activity and labor market conditions over the course of this year. It’s a pandemic-driven number, a pandemic-driven composition.”
“The pace of hiring will be hard-pressed to accelerate until a meaningful portion of the general population is vaccinated, with distribution in the US running slower than planned and potentially holding back the recovery.”
A new viral strain of Covid-19, that led to new or extended lockdowns in the UK and Germany, has now been identified in the US, which risks spurring more restrictions that could hinder hirings over the coming months.
In December, there was an average of 1.5 million new cases per week in the US and Covid-related deaths continued to rise at a record pace, forcing some states to ramp up business restrictions leading to an uptick in layoffs.
Private-sector payrolls, excluding government jobs, decreased by 95,000 last month following a 417,000 gain in November.
SOURCE: Bloomberg | USA Today
Covid-19 could cost an estimated 9 billion baht loss to the economy – Thai alcohol association
An alcohol business association is saying the latest round of restrictions and closures on pubs and bars could cost the industry and businesses 9 billion baht.
The Thai Alcohol Beverage Business Association is railing against the Thai government’s policies as they restrict the operations and operating hours of tens of thousands of bars, pubs and clubs around the country. They claim the impact affects a million people’s lives who rely on the industry for employment.
The secretary-general of TABBA addressed his remarks speaking out against the closure of nightlife, bars, pubs, karaoke and the ban on alcohol consumption at restaurants. The Thai government has limited operating hours and imposed new restrictions on the country’s bars and nightlife venues. They’ve also banned the serving of alcohol at restaurants during this current outbreak of cases sweeping the central part of Thailand, including Bangkok.
The Thai government has not yet responded to TABBA’s concerns.
The Association claims that the measures are “too strict” and would “hurt many small businesses” saying that Thai people were already struggling for the past year due to lack of tourism and patronage.
Thanakorn Kuptajit also estimated, depending on how long the restrictions and measures last, the alcohol industry could see the total value of the industry drop from 370 billion to 300 billion baht.
“If the ban on drinking alcohol at restaurants could not be lifted or if entertainment venues needed to stay closed that the government should consider a temporary relief on a law passed December 7, 2020, that banned online sales of alcohol in Thailand.”
At the time the government introduced its ban on online sales of alcohol, the new Covid-19 outbreak, which became apparent on December 20, starting around the Samut Sakhon fishing markets, was another 2 weeks away.
“The industry and small business owners should have the opportunity to provide takeaway service and that they were ready to comply with best practices like checking identification and ensuring people purchasing were of legal age.”
Thai Air Asia says new Covid outbreak has destroyed business
The executive chairman of Asia Aviation, the largest shareholder in Thai Air Asia, says the Covid-19 resurgence has “destroyed the low-cost carrier”. Tassapon Bijleveld says that, even without a national lockdown, bookings have plummeted.
“Travel sentiment has plunged lower than last year. This is different this time because people are voluntarily skipping their travel plans even without a nationwide lockdown order from the government.”
According to a Bangkok Post report, Tassapon does not expect things to improve next month. Despite the Thai government introducing extra holidays over the Chinese New Year period, Tassapon predicts that the new wave of Covid-19 will prevent most domestic tourists from travelling.
“This could be the quietest Chinese New Year we’ve ever had.”
This month, Thai Air Asia bookings have dropped by over 50%, with the carrier forced to merge and cancel many flights. Some aircraft carried only 20 – 30 passengers, a significant drop on numbers just 2 months ago. Back then, it seemed Thailand had dodged the Covid bullet, with no cases of community transmission in several months. Even though restrictions were still in place on international arrivals, the domestic market was picking up somewhat.
“We were just rebounding from the first lockdown last year. Despite hardly any profits, at least we could have had a consistent revenue stream from the domestic market. But this outburst of new cases destroyed us.”
The airline industry in Thailand has been calling for a financial safety net in the form of soft loans, with 8 carriers teaming up to submit a financial aid proposal to the government last year. Tassapon says the airlines provided all the necessary information to PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, as well as to 3 ministers from the Finance Ministry, and to the relevant banks. To date, they’ve had no response.
He says Thai carriers are fighting for survival and if the market doesn’t pick up next month, some may go out of business.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
John_2
Monday, January 11, 2021 at 4:46 pm
And this is the “expert” who said it would all be over by June 2020.
Joe
Monday, January 11, 2021 at 4:55 pm
Good interview.
Mr cynic
Monday, January 11, 2021 at 5:57 pm
Excellent interview and video footage,top marks again to the thaiger team and Mr Barnett for his open honest appraisal.