Actor and singer Matthew “Deane” Chanthavanij, recovered from Covid-19, donates plasma

Jack Burton

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Actor and singer Matthew “Deane” Chanthavanij, recovered from Covid-19, donates plasma | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Instagram
Actor, singer and Muay Thai aficionado Matthew “Deane” Chanthavanij, who fell ill with Covid-19 in March and has now fully recovered, has donated blood plasma to help other patients. Deane appeared in a Facebook post by Dr Yong Poovorawan, a virologist at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University yesterday.

“Today we have a hero come in to donate plasma for Covid-19 patients.”

Australian-born Deane was accompanied by his wife, Sarunrat ‘Lydia’ Visutthithada.

Yong pointed out that blood plasma from recovered patients will have immunity, in the form of antibodies, against the virus and can be used in treating other Covid-19 patients.

“Plasma from recovered patients can be stored for one year. A recovered patient can donate up to six times before the antibody gradually reduces after 6 months since the symptoms appeared.”

Deane informed the public over social media on March 13 that he was infected with the Covid-19 virus. It was later confirmed that he was one of over 100 cluster cases who attended a boxing event that he hosted at Lumphini Boxing Stadium on March 6. His wife was also infected but the couple are now fully recovered and healthy.

SOURCE:Nation Thailand

View this post on Instagram

ขอบคุณหมอยง และทีมงานศูนย์บริการโลหิตแห่งชาติ สภากาชาดไทย ที่ให้โอกาศผมบริจาคพลาสมา เพื่อช่วยเหลือเพื่อนที่ป่วยเป็น COVID-19 ด้วยกันครับ 🔴พลาสมาจากผู้ป่วย COVID-19 ที่หายแล้ว มีค่า สามารถนำไปใช้รักษาผู้ป่วย COVID-19 ได้ . ขอเชิญผู้ป่วย COVID -19 ที่หายแล้ว ลงทะบียนออนไลน์ บริจาคพลาสมา คลิก—> https://bit.ly/2K6cIL6 (ข้อมูลการลงทะเบียนของท่านจะเก็บเป็นความลับอย่างปลอดภัย) . การคัดกรองสุขภาพเบื้องต้น 🔴 เป็นผู้ป่วยโรค COVID-19 ที่รักษาหายไม่มีอาการแล้ว พำนักอยู่ในกรุงเทพฯ และปริมณฑล เพื่อหลีกเลี่ยงการเดินทางข้ามจังหวัด ตามประกาศ พ.ร.ก ฉุกเฉิน 🔴 ออกจากโรงพยาบาลและกักตัวครบ 14 วัน แล้ว 🔴 อายุ 17 ปีบริบูรณ์ – 60 ปี น้ำหนักตัวไม่ต่ำกว่า 50 กิโลกรัม 🔴 มีสุขภาพร่างกายแข็งแรงดีแล้ว ไม่มีโรคประจำตัว เช่น โรคความดัน โรคเบาหวาน โรคหัวใจ เป็นต้น ขั้นตอนกระบวนการบริจาค 1. คุณสมบัติเดียวกับการบริจาคโลหิต 2. ตรวจความเข้มโลหิต ต้องอยู่ในเกณฑ์ ผู้ชาย 13.00 กรัม/เดซิลิตร ผู้หญิง 12.5 กรัม/เดซิลิต 3. มีเส้นเลือดที่ใหญ่พอสมควร 4. บริจาคพลาสมา ใช้เวลา 45 นาที 5. ถ้าตรวจหลังบริจาคแล้ว ภูมิต้านทานยังสูง จะนัดครั้งต่อไปอีก 14 วัน ☎️สอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติม โทร. 0 2256 4300 #covid19 #thairedcross

A post shared by Matthew Deane Chanthavanij (@matthew.deane1) on

News Categories:
Jack Burton is a writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. He attended the Henry Grady School of Journalism and his works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world.

