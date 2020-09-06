image
Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

3 returnees to Thailand reported as “re-infected” with Covid-19

The Thaiger

Published 

37 mins ago

 on 

3 returnees to Thailand reported as &#8220;re-infected&#8221; with Covid-19 | The Thaiger
    • follow us in feedly

There has been 6 new cases of Covid-19 announced in Thailand today. But 3 of the men, all Thais, were previously infected but had been certified “virus-free” before their flights from Singapore on Friday. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration today announced that the men, aged 43, 53 and 56, tested positive for Covid-19 after arriving in Thailand just 2 days ago.

A spokesperson says they had contracted the virus in Singapore, but since made a full recovery and were cleared as fit-to-fly and received certificates from the Royal Thai Embassy in Singapore as ‘clear’ – a requirement for all Thai and foreign citizens coming back to Thailand.

But when the 3 arrived they were tested again, as is the current practice for all arrivees, and tested positive for a second time.
Officials are assuming that either the final Singapore tests could have returned a false negative, or the tests when they arrived in Thailand have returned a false positive.

Another option is that the men contracted the disease in Singapore, recovered and caught it again – something that has been reported irregularly but appears to have happened before with other ‘recovered’ patients around the world. The fear is that a bout of the coronavirus is no security against re-infection and may render some of the current vaccine trials ineffective.

There were also 3 other imported cases to report day. 2 Thai nationals, a 46 year old maid and a woman aged 83, both discovered during routine quarantine tests 2 days ago after landing from the US last Monday.

The other case was a 46 year old French citizen, working as a teacher in Thailand, who arrived last Tuesday from the UK. He also tested positive on Friday during a routine test at his Bangkok quarantine.

SOURVE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

100s of protesters defy orders, arrests at Melbourne demonstrations

The Thaiger

Published

7 hours ago

on

September 6, 2020

By

100s of protesters defy orders, arrests at Melbourne demonstrations | The Thaiger

UPDATE: The city’s lockdown provisions have been extended another 2 weeks. Australian police have arrested protesters in Melbourne as 100s of people joined protests against the various state Covid-19 restrictions. The protests have been particularly large and vocal in the souther city of Melbourne which has been under draconian lockdown provisions for 5 weeks. Some anti-Covid-19 restriction groups also shifted to online events ahead of the Victorian State Government’s “roadmap” announcement today. But 100s of protesters have gathered at the city’s Shrine of Remembrance, just 1 kilometre away from the city centre, yesterday morning. The demonstrators ignored official warnings on […]

Continue Reading

Phuket

Phuket re-opening could be postponed

Maya Taylor

Published

9 hours ago

on

September 6, 2020

By

Phuket re-opening could be postponed | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Dive Magazine

The Tourism Authority of Thailand says plans to re-open Phuket to foreign tourists could be delayed as a result of the country’s first local case of Covid-19 in over 3 months in Bangkok. TAT governor, Yuthasak Supasorn, was speaking as officials visited the island to meet with local businesses and discuss disease prevention measures and preparations for a scheduled October 1 opening, under tight restrictions. The government had been hoping to allow around 200 Australian and New Zealand visitors to come to Phuket, provided they tested negative for Covid-19 prior to departure and carried out 14 days’ quarantine on arrival. […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Mobile Covid-19 testing unit at condo after resident tests positive

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

23 hours ago

on

September 5, 2020

By

Mobile Covid-19 testing unit at condo after resident tests positive | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Siamrath

A mobile coronavirus testing unit was parked in front of a Bangkok condominium today after a former resident tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week. The Urban Institute for Disease Prevention and Control says they stocked the biosafety trailer with enough equipment to test 300 people. A 37 year old DJ tested positive for Covid-19 during a routine check at a Bangkok prison after he was arrested on drug charges. Thailand went 100 days without a reported local transmission. Health officials are scrambling to figure out how the man was infected and how many people came in contact with him. […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending