| The Thaiger

Thailand’s gaffe-prone Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced today his ministry has negotiated a deal with China to supply antiviral drugs to Thailand. 120,000 tablets of Favipiravir , an antiviral drug, will be imported to battle the Covid-19 coronavirus. Anutin says the ministry negotiated the deal, under which drugs and medical supplies will be made for, and sold to, Thailand, with the Chinese embassy in Bangkok. The Chinese government approved the deal and is in the process of confirming the arrangements, according to Anutin.
“For peace of mind, we need 50,000 tablets of Favipiravir. There are already 80,000 tablets in stock, but we’re going to buy another 120,000 to hold in reserve. If we can get 200,000 tablets, that would be enough for all the virus patients in Thailand. “
Coverall suits, known as personal protective equipment (PPE) and facemasks, especially high grade N95 masks , for use by medical personnel are also part of the deal. These will be sent to the government’s pharmaceutical organizations for distribution.The Department of Medical Science at the Ministry of Public Health, meanwhile, will inspect protective medical clothing manufactured in Thailand, ensuring it matches the standards of Thailand’s certified PPE and, if it doesn’t, improving the quality.
40 labs certified for coronavirus testing announced
40 laboratories were named today by the Department of Medical Science of Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health as cerified to conduct testing for the Covid-19 coronavirus
15 of the labs are run by the department itself, including one under Thailand’s National Institute of Health. The rest are part of its network of affiliated institutions. The other 25 are:
• Faculty of Medicine, Siriraj Hospital
• Faculty of Medicine, Ramathibodi Hospital
• Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University
• Faculty of Medicine, Prince of Songkhla University
• Faculty of Allied Health Sciences, Thammasat University
• Faculty of Tropical Medicine, Mahidol University
• Rajavithi Hospital
• Bumrungrad Hospital
• Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital
• Srinagarind Hospital, Khon Kaen University
• Lampang Hospital
• Sawanpracharak Hospital
• Nakhon Pathom Hospital
• Chiang Rai Hospital
• Surin Hospital
• Nakorn Ping Hospital, Chiang Mai
• Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute
• Armed Forces Research Institute of Medical Sciences, Thailand
Armed Forces Research Institute of Medical Sciences, US
• Institute for Urban Disease Control and Prevention
• The Office of Disease Prevention and Control 4, Saraburi
• Sokol Malaria Research Institute
• Bio Molecular Laboratories, Thailand
• Professional Laboratory Management Corp
• Ramkhamhaeng Medical Technology Clinic
The ministry made no mention of the price of testing.
Pattaya beach clean up
Today was another of Pattaya’s “Big Cleaning Days” but considerably more serious than the usual beach cleanups.
As soon as it was reported that a 67 year old Belgian tourist has been confirmed as infected with the Covid-19 coronavirus , a major scrub was undertaken in the areas he’d visited. The man arrived in Thailand on March 3, had drinks in Pattaya, spent the night in a hotel, and went to stay at his wife’s house in Phetchabun province, north of Bangkok. He became ill on March 10 and went to a private hospital, where the Covid-19 diagnosis was later made.
Pattaya’s Public Health and environment officials immediately began sanitising a beer bar on Soi Pattaya 8 where the man drank, his hotel, Walking Street, the port and a market. Special attention was paid to ATMs, shop door handles and other surfaces that are frequently touched. People with whom he may have been in close contact were notified and asked to remain at home for 14 days of quarantine while being monitored.
Thai airways cancels 32 flights to 12 countries
Reports from Thai Airways International say that due to the spread of the Covid-19 disease the national airline is obligated to announce the cancellation of international flights. In order to meet the traveling needs of decreasing passengers, the airline have announced cancelled flights to and from 12 countries, totalling 32 flights.
These flights include…
1. Nepal, Kathmandu, 2 flights, TG 319 and TG 320, cancellation of flights from today until the end of March. As for April – October, flights only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.
2. Pakistan, Karachi, 4 flights, TG 341 and TG 342, cancellation on March 16, 18, 20, 21, 23, 25, 27, 28, 30 and April 1 – May 23.
Islamabad, 2 flights, TG 349 and TG 350, cancellation from April 1 – 25, while May 30 – October 24 flights will fly only on Saturday.
3. Singapore, 4 flights, TG401 and TG 402. Cancellation from today to October 24. TG 403 and TG 404 flights canceled March 12, 13, 15, 17, 19, 20, 22, 24, 26, 27, 29, 31 and during April 1- to October 24 flights only on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.
4. Vietnam, Ho Chi Minh City, 4 flights, TG 550 and TG 551, cancellation on March 13, 16, 18, 20, 23, 25, 27, 29, 31 and form April 1 – October 2.
Hanoi, 2 flights, TG 560 and TG 561. cancellation on March 14, 16, 17, 18, 21, 23, 24, 25, 28, 30, 31 and April 1 – October 24.
5. Australia, Melbourne, 2 flights, TG 461, cancellation on March 28, 29, 30, 31 and April 1 – October 24 and flight TG 462 canceled March 29, 30, 31 and April 1 – October 24.
6. Germany, Frankfurt, 2 flights, TG 922 and TG 923. Cancellation on May 2, 3 ,4 – June 24.
7. France, Paris, 4 flights, TG 930 and TG 931, cancellation on April 6, 8, 15, 22, 28, May 13, 15, 22, 27, 29 and June 03, 05, 10, 12, 17, 19. flights TG932 and TG933 canceled on April 23, 25, 27, 30.
8. Belgium, Brussels, 2 flights, TG 934 and TG 935, cancellation on May 14, 18 and June 05, 11.
9. Austria, Vienna, 2 flights, TG 936 and TG 937, canceled on March 24, 26, 29, 31 And April 7, 9, 11, 23, 26. During May 1 – June 30, flights only on Monday, Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday.
10. Switzerland Zurich, 2 flights TG 970 and TG 971 cancellation on March 24 and June 3, 10, 15, 17, 24.
11. Russia, Moscow, two flights, TG 974 and TG 975, cancellation on April 11, 16, 23, 29 and May 6, 13, 16, 18, 21.
12. Norway, Oslo, 2 flights, TG 954 and TG 955, cancellation on May 10, 17, 24, 31 and June 7.
