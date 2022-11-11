Connect with us

China

A Guinness World Record for miscarriages has Chinese woman embroiled in birthing debate

Published

 on 

26 miscarriages and a subsequent Guinness World Record has a 37-year-old Chinese woman embroiled in a birthing debate. After recently giving birth to a healthy baby, the unnamed woman caused the Chinese public to quarrel over the birthing rights of women. According to Asia One, the new mom had her last miscarriage in 2019.

After her recent birth was announced, highlighting her “dream to be a mother coming true”, many members of the public criticised her for placing motherhood above all else in life. But, the woman, who gave birth to a baby girl via C-section last week, says she has “always dreamed of having a child of her own” in a press release issued by the hospital. The press release went on to describe her resolve of having a baby despite repeated miscarriages, intrauterine adhesion, and light periods. It also noted that the woman almost lost hope after experiencing her 26th miscarriage.

The press release says she then opted for surgical intervention from the hospital and found herself pregnant again for the 27th time in February 2022. Now she has a healthy baby girl after her struggles to carry a fetus to term. It is not clear why people were criticising her, other than the fact that she did not give up when faced with a large number of miscarriages. But, in China, the mindset of having a child of one’s own weighs heavily on citizens due to the recent history of the law only allowing one child for those that were descendants of the Hang dynasty.

Now, as the one-child policy has been lifted, it is unclear how the shift in the country’s cultural mindset has changed. With an ageing population and the cost of living soaring, more people in China are choosing to wait until they are older to give birth or decide not to have children at all.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand13 mins ago

Wife’s ex-husband shoots new husband in the penis
Phuket42 mins ago

Officials plan to step up Phuket’s education standards
Hot News48 mins ago

Disturbing video of Myanmar junta allegedly torturing victim goes viral
Sponsored1 week ago

W Bangkok and the bar at The House On Sathorn present November events
Thailand2 hours ago

2 injured hikers face prison for illegal access
Thailand2 hours ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin rejects invitation to APEC Summit in Thailand
Thailand2 hours ago

MPs accused of corruption after report reveals 100 million baht a year spent on subsidised meals
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Hot News3 hours ago

Thai woman accuses couple of forcing her to have threesome in exchange for debt forgiveness
Thailand3 hours ago

AOT turns to Grab to fill shortage of airport taxis in Thailand
China3 hours ago

A Guinness World Record for miscarriages has Chinese woman embroiled in birthing debate
Property News3 hours ago

Low-Rise House Key Driver In Property Revenue Hits New Heights
Pattaya3 hours ago

VIDEO: robber snatches 1 million baht worth of jewellery from Pattaya gold shop
Hot News3 hours ago

Putin gets G20 Summit cold feet
Entertainment4 hours ago

2022 World Cup for free on Thai TV fiasco rages on
Thailand4 hours ago

Paypal shuts out foreigners in Thailand
Thailand4 hours ago

Luxury Casino in Pattaya Raided before Grand Opening | GMT
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending